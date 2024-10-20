Genomes quiz #2 Flashcards

Which is one of the primary goals of the Human Genome Project?
One of the primary goals of the Human Genome Project was to map and understand all the genes of the human species.
Which of the following statements correctly describes an organism's genome? A) It consists only of coding DNA. B) It includes both coding and non-coding DNA. C) It is identical across all species. D) It evolves through reproduction only.
B) It includes both coding and non-coding DNA.
Which of the following statements defines a genome? A) A collection of all proteins in an organism. B) The complete set of genes or genetic material present in a cell or organism. C) Only the coding sequences of DNA. D) The physical appearance of an organism.
B) The complete set of genes or genetic material present in a cell or organism.
Approximately how many genes does the human genome include?
The human genome includes approximately 20,000 to 25,000 genes.
Which of the following best describes the makeup of the human genome? A) Mostly coding DNA with few non-coding regions. B) Mostly non-coding DNA with some coding regions. C) Equal amounts of coding and non-coding DNA. D) Only coding DNA.
B) Mostly non-coding DNA with some coding regions.
The study of the arrangement of genes in a species' genome is known as which of the following? A) Genomics B) Synteny C) Proteomics D) Phylogenetics
B) Synteny
How many base pairs are in the human genome?
The human genome contains approximately 3 billion base pairs.
Studying the genomes of bacteria provides insight into which of the following? A) Human evolution B) Antibiotic resistance C) Plant genetics D) Animal behavior