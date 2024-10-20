Skip to main content
Genotype vs. Phenotype exam Flashcards

Genotype vs. Phenotype exam
  • Genotype

    The genetic combination of alleles in an individual organism, represented as a pair of letters.

  • Phenotype

    The observable physical trait resulting from the genotype.

  • What does a homozygous dominant genotype look like?

    It consists of two identical dominant alleles, represented as YY.

  • What is a heterozygous genotype?

    A genotype with two different alleles for the same gene, represented as Yy.

  • Dominant Allele

    An allele that exerts its effects whenever it is present, symbolized with a capital letter.

  • Recessive Allele

    An allele that has no effect if a dominant allele is present, symbolized with a lowercase letter.

  • What phenotype results from a homozygous recessive genotype (yy)?

    Green pea color.

  • What phenotype results from a heterozygous genotype (Yy)?

    Yellow pea color.

  • Homozygous Genotype

    A genotype with two identical alleles for the same gene.

  • Heterozygous Genotype

    A genotype with two different alleles for the same gene.

  • What does the term 'homozygous' mean?

    Having two identical alleles for a specific gene.

  • What does the term 'heterozygous' mean?

    Having two different alleles for a specific gene.

  • What is the symbol for a dominant allele?

    A capital letter (e.g., Y).

  • What is the symbol for a recessive allele?

    A lowercase letter (e.g., y).

  • What is the phenotype of a pea plant with the genotype YY?

    Yellow pea color.

  • What is the phenotype of a pea plant with the genotype Yy?

    Yellow pea color.

  • What is the phenotype of a pea plant with the genotype yy?

    Green pea color.

  • What does the root 'homo' mean?

    The same.

  • What does the root 'hetero' mean?

    Different.

  • What is the effect of a dominant allele on a recessive allele?

    The dominant allele masks or hides the effect of the recessive allele.

  • How is a genotype written?

    As a pair of letters representing the alleles.

  • What does the phenotype represent?

    The physically expressed trait resulting from the genotype.

  • What is the genotype of a homozygous recessive individual?

    yy

  • What is the genotype of a homozygous dominant individual?

    YY

  • What is the genotype of a heterozygous individual?

    Yy

  • What does a capital letter in a genotype represent?

    A dominant allele.

  • What does a lowercase letter in a genotype represent?

    A recessive allele.