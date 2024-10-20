Genotype vs. Phenotype exam Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (27)
Genotype
The genetic combination of alleles in an individual organism, represented as a pair of letters.
Phenotype
The observable physical trait resulting from the genotype.
What does a homozygous dominant genotype look like?
It consists of two identical dominant alleles, represented as YY.
What is a heterozygous genotype?
A genotype with two different alleles for the same gene, represented as Yy.
Dominant Allele
An allele that exerts its effects whenever it is present, symbolized with a capital letter.
Recessive Allele
An allele that has no effect if a dominant allele is present, symbolized with a lowercase letter.
What phenotype results from a homozygous recessive genotype (yy)?
Green pea color.
What phenotype results from a heterozygous genotype (Yy)?
Yellow pea color.
Homozygous Genotype
A genotype with two identical alleles for the same gene.
Heterozygous Genotype
A genotype with two different alleles for the same gene.
What does the term 'homozygous' mean?
Having two identical alleles for a specific gene.
What does the term 'heterozygous' mean?
Having two different alleles for a specific gene.
What is the symbol for a dominant allele?
A capital letter (e.g., Y).
What is the symbol for a recessive allele?
A lowercase letter (e.g., y).
What is the phenotype of a pea plant with the genotype YY?
Yellow pea color.
What is the phenotype of a pea plant with the genotype Yy?
Yellow pea color.
What is the phenotype of a pea plant with the genotype yy?
Green pea color.
What does the root 'homo' mean?
The same.
What does the root 'hetero' mean?
Different.
What is the effect of a dominant allele on a recessive allele?
The dominant allele masks or hides the effect of the recessive allele.
How is a genotype written?
As a pair of letters representing the alleles.
What does the phenotype represent?
The physically expressed trait resulting from the genotype.
What is the genotype of a homozygous recessive individual?
yy
What is the genotype of a homozygous dominant individual?
YY
What is the genotype of a heterozygous individual?
Yy
What does a capital letter in a genotype represent?
A dominant allele.
What does a lowercase letter in a genotype represent?
A recessive allele.