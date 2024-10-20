Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz #2 Flashcards
Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz #2
What is the difference between genotype and phenotype?
What is the difference between genotype and phenotype?

Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, represented by alleles, while phenotype is the observable trait resulting from the genotype.
PhenotypeWhat is the genotype of an organism?
What is the genotype of an organism?

The genotype is the genetic combination of alleles in an organism, typically represented as a pair of letters.
Genotype is the genetic makeup of an organism, while phenotype is the observable trait resulting from that genetic makeup.What is the difference between phenotype and genotype?
What is the difference between phenotype and genotype?

Phenotype is the observable trait of an organism, whereas genotype is the genetic makeup that determines the phenotype.
C) Green colorWhich of the following represents a heterozygous genotype? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
B) YyWhat is the phenotype of an individual with genotype XHY?
The phenotype would depend on the trait associated with the XHY genotype, but typically it would express the dominant trait.What does an organism's genotype describe?
Which of the following is a phenotype? A) YY B) Yy C) Green color D) yy

C) Green color
C) Green colorWhat is the difference between a phenotype and a genotype?
What is the difference between a phenotype and a genotype?

Phenotype is the observable trait, while genotype is the genetic makeup that determines the phenotype.
C) Green colorWhat does an organism's phenotype describe?
An organism's phenotype describes its observable traits, such as color, shape, or size.What is the genotype of the man?
Which of the following is a genotype? A) Yellow color B) YY C) Green color D) Tall

B) YY
B) YYWhat is the difference between phenotypes and genotypes?
Phenotypes are observable traits, while genotypes are the genetic makeup that determines those traits.Which genotype is homozygous dominant? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
A) YYWhich of the following are examples of environmental effects on phenotype?
Examples include changes in fur color due to temperature or plant height due to soil nutrients.Which is an acquired trait?
An acquired trait is a characteristic that is gained after birth, such as muscle strength from exercise.In an individual of genotype aa, what is the phenotype?
The phenotype would express the recessive trait associated with the aa genotype.Which describes the relationship between a genotype and phenotype?
Genotype determines the phenotype, but environmental factors can also influence the phenotype.Which of the following genotypes is heterozygous? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
B) YyWhat is the difference between a genotype and phenotype?
What is the difference between a genotype and phenotype?

Genotype is the genetic makeup, while phenotype is the observable trait resulting from the genotype.
A) Allele and D) GeneWhich genotype is homozygous recessive? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
C) yyWhat is the genotype of the chicken shown below?
The genotype would depend on the specific trait being considered, typically represented as a pair of alleles.Which description is an example of a phenotype?
An example of a phenotype is the color of a flower or the height of a plant.If you see a pea plant that has white flowers, what can you infer about its genotype?
The genotype likely includes recessive alleles for flower color, such as pp.Which of the following is not true of an organism's genotype?
It can be directly observed without genetic testing.Which of the following is true about the genotype of the mouse shown below?
The genotype determines the mouse's traits, but specific details would depend on the alleles present.Which of the following defines a genotype?
Genotype is the genetic makeup of an organism, represented by alleles.How does genotype differ from phenotype?
Genotype is the genetic makeup, while phenotype is the observable trait resulting from the genotype.What is the phenotype of an individual?
The phenotype is the observable trait, such as color, shape, or size.What is the relationship between genotype and phenotype?
Genotype determines phenotype, but environmental factors can also influence phenotype.What are the genotypes of the remaining chromosomes?
The genotypes would depend on the specific alleles present on each chromosome.Which of the following is not an inherited trait?
An acquired trait, such as a scar or muscle strength from exercise.What is genotype for a recessive trait found on the female chromosome?
The genotype would include two recessive alleles, such as xx for a sex-linked trait.What is the best way to identify the external phenotype of an animal?
Observing the physical characteristics, such as color, size, or shape.So the phenotype is B. What can the genotype be?
The genotype could be BB or Bb if B is the dominant allele.Which of the following are an organism’s observable traits known as?
Phenotype