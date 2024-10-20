Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz #2 Flashcards

Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz #2
1/40
  • What is the difference between genotype and phenotype?
    Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, represented by alleles, while phenotype is the observable trait resulting from the genotype.
  • Which includes the physical characteristics of an organism? Gene, allele, genotype, phenotype
    Phenotype
  • What is the genotype of an organism?
    The genotype is the genetic combination of alleles in an organism, typically represented as a pair of letters.
  • What is the difference between a genotype and a phenotype?
    Genotype is the genetic makeup of an organism, while phenotype is the observable trait resulting from that genetic makeup.
  • What is the difference between phenotype and genotype?
    Phenotype is the observable trait of an organism, whereas genotype is the genetic makeup that determines the phenotype.
  • Which of the following is an example of a phenotype? A) YY B) Yy C) Green color D) yy
    C) Green color
  • Which of the following represents a heterozygous genotype? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
    B) Yy
  • What is the phenotype of an individual with genotype XHY?
    The phenotype would depend on the trait associated with the XHY genotype, but typically it would express the dominant trait.
  • What does an organism's genotype describe?
    An organism's genotype describes its genetic makeup, specifically the alleles it possesses.
  • Which of the following is a phenotype? A) YY B) Yy C) Green color D) yy
    C) Green color
  • What is the difference between a phenotype and a genotype?
    Phenotype is the observable trait, while genotype is the genetic makeup that determines the phenotype.
  • Which is an example of a phenotype? A) YY B) Yy C) Green color D) yy
    C) Green color
  • What does an organism's phenotype describe?
    An organism's phenotype describes its observable traits, such as color, shape, or size.
  • What is the genotype of the man?
    The genotype of the man would depend on the specific trait being considered, typically represented as a pair of alleles.
  • Which of the following is a genotype? A) Yellow color B) YY C) Green color D) Tall
    B) YY
  • What is the difference between phenotypes and genotypes?
    Phenotypes are observable traits, while genotypes are the genetic makeup that determines those traits.
  • Which genotype is homozygous dominant? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
    A) YY
  • Which of the following are examples of environmental effects on phenotype?
    Examples include changes in fur color due to temperature or plant height due to soil nutrients.
  • Which is an acquired trait?
    An acquired trait is a characteristic that is gained after birth, such as muscle strength from exercise.
  • In an individual of genotype aa, what is the phenotype?
    The phenotype would express the recessive trait associated with the aa genotype.
  • Which describes the relationship between a genotype and phenotype?
    Genotype determines the phenotype, but environmental factors can also influence the phenotype.
  • Which of the following genotypes is heterozygous? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
    B) Yy
  • What is the difference between a genotype and phenotype?
    Genotype is the genetic makeup, while phenotype is the observable trait resulting from the genotype.
  • Which of the following terms are used with the term genotype? A) Allele B) Trait C) Phenotype D) Gene
    A) Allele and D) Gene
  • Which genotype is homozygous recessive? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
    C) yy
  • What is the genotype of the chicken shown below?
    The genotype would depend on the specific trait being considered, typically represented as a pair of alleles.
  • Which description is an example of a phenotype?
    An example of a phenotype is the color of a flower or the height of a plant.
  • If you see a pea plant that has white flowers, what can you infer about its genotype?
    The genotype likely includes recessive alleles for flower color, such as pp.
  • Which of the following is not true of an organism's genotype?
    It can be directly observed without genetic testing.
  • Which of the following is true about the genotype of the mouse shown below?
    The genotype determines the mouse's traits, but specific details would depend on the alleles present.
  • Which of the following defines a genotype?
    Genotype is the genetic makeup of an organism, represented by alleles.
  • How does genotype differ from phenotype?
    Genotype is the genetic makeup, while phenotype is the observable trait resulting from the genotype.
  • What is the phenotype of an individual?
    The phenotype is the observable trait, such as color, shape, or size.
  • What is the relationship between genotype and phenotype?
    Genotype determines phenotype, but environmental factors can also influence phenotype.
  • What are the genotypes of the remaining chromosomes?
    The genotypes would depend on the specific alleles present on each chromosome.
  • Which of the following is not an inherited trait?
    An acquired trait, such as a scar or muscle strength from exercise.
  • What is genotype for a recessive trait found on the female chromosome?
    The genotype would include two recessive alleles, such as xx for a sex-linked trait.
  • What is the best way to identify the external phenotype of an animal?
    Observing the physical characteristics, such as color, size, or shape.
  • So the phenotype is B. What can the genotype be?
    The genotype could be BB or Bb if B is the dominant allele.
  • Which of the following are an organism’s observable traits known as?
    Phenotype