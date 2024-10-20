Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz #3 Flashcards
Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz #3
What are the two genotypes possible for a person who has blood type A?
The genotypes could be AA or AO.An individual who expresses a recessive phenotype must have what genotype?
A homozygous recessive genotype, such as aa.Which of the following is not an example of a phenotype?
Genotype, as it refers to the genetic makeup rather than observable traits.How do genotype and phenotype differ?
Possible genotypes depend on the alleles of the parents and can include combinations like AA, Aa, or aa.What is the genotypic ratio?
The genotypic ratio is the proportion of different genotypes in the offspring, such as 1:2:1 for AA:Aa:aa.Which genotype represents a heterozygous allele? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
B) YyWhat's the difference between phenotype and genotype?
The genotype would depend on the specific alleles shown in the figure.Which of the following statements describes an example of phenotypic plasticity?
Phenotypic plasticity is when an organism's phenotype changes in response to environmental conditions.When observing an organism’s phenotype, what can you infer?
You can infer the possible genotypes, but not definitively without genetic testing.What is the genotype of the woman?
The genotype would depend on the specific trait being considered, typically represented as a pair of alleles.What are the genotypes of the parents?
The genotypes would depend on the specific alleles each parent possesses.What name is given to the collection of traits exhibited by an organism?
The genotypes TT and Tt code for being a PTC taster.What is genotype and phenotype?
An organism's genotype is its genetic makeup, represented by alleles.What is a character state?
A character state is a specific form or expression of a trait, such as flower color or leaf shape.Genotypes are represented by 2 letters. Why?
Genotypes are represented by 2 letters because diploid organisms have two alleles for each gene.How can a change in genotype affect phenotype?
A change in genotype can alter the alleles present, potentially changing the phenotype.What name is given to the physical characteristic shown for an organism's genotype?
Yes, environmental factors can influence phenotype, sometimes overriding genetic predispositions.True or false? The same phenotype can be produced by more than one genotype.
TrueWhich choice is an example of a phenotype? A) YY B) Yy C) Green color D) yy
C) Green colorWhich of the following is not a phenotype?
Genotype, as it refers to the genetic makeup rather than observable traits.What are the possible genotypes for fur in each of the two guinea pigs shown here?
The genotype is the genetic makeup, and the phenotype is the observable trait resulting from that genotype.Which of the following genotypes is homozygous dominant? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
An organism's genotype is its genetic makeup, represented by alleles.The most fit phenotype produces what?
The most fit phenotype produces the greatest number of offspring, contributing to evolutionary success.Which of the following fur colors are possible in females?
Possible fur colors depend on the alleles present, such as black, brown, or white.Is a phenotype considered to be observable characteristics?
Yes, phenotype refers to observable characteristics.How can one phenotype result from more than one genotype?
Different genotypes can produce the same phenotype if they include dominant alleles that mask recessive ones.What is the genotype for homozygous?
A homozygous genotype has two identical alleles, such as AA or aa.Which genotype is homozygous? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
A) YY and C) yy