Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz #4 Flashcards

  • What is the genotype of the right-most individual in row II?
    The genotype would depend on the specific alleles shown for that individual.
  • Which of the following is most directly associated with phenotypes?
    Observable traits, such as color or size.
  • Which of the following can impact the phenotypes of individuals?
    Environmental factors, such as temperature or nutrition.
  • What genotypes are possible for each of the other individuals?
    Possible genotypes depend on the alleles present, such as AA, Aa, or aa.
  • What would the cat's genotype be if they are heterozygous for both traits?
    The genotype would be represented as AaBb, with one dominant and one recessive allele for each trait.
  • What is the genotype of an individual?
    The genotype is the genetic makeup, represented by alleles.
  • Which of these is an example of a phenotype? A) YY B) Yy C) Green color D) yy
    C) Green color
  • Which of the following genotypes is homozygous recessive? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
    C) yy
  • Can you inherit physical traits that your parents acquired during their lifetime?
    No, acquired traits are not inherited genetically.
  • What is the genotype of individual II-5?
    The genotype would depend on the specific alleles shown for that individual.
  • How does a genotype differ from a phenotype?
    Genotype is the genetic makeup, while phenotype is the observable trait resulting from the genotype.
  • Can you accurately determine an organism’s genotype by observing its phenotype?
    Not always, as different genotypes can produce the same phenotype.
  • What is the difference between a phenotype and genotype?
    Phenotype is the observable trait, while genotype is the genetic makeup that determines the phenotype.
  • What’s the difference between genotype and phenotype?
    Genotype is the genetic makeup, while phenotype is the observable trait resulting from the genotype.
  • Which of the following reflects the genotype of an individual in the phenotype?
    The phenotype reflects the genotype, but specific details depend on the alleles present.
  • What do you think genotype and phenotype are?
    Genotype is the genetic makeup, while phenotype is the observable trait resulting from the genotype.
  • Which of the following statements is true of an individual's genotype?
    An individual's genotype determines their potential traits but may not be directly observable.
  • What is the correct genotype for an organism that expresses a recessive trait?
    A homozygous recessive genotype, such as aa.
  • What is its genotype?
    The genotype is the genetic makeup, represented by alleles.
  • What does the genotype for a trait bb represent?
    The genotype bb represents a homozygous recessive trait.
  • Which of the following genotypes is heterozygous dominant? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
    B) Yy
  • What is the genotype of the child?
    The genotype would depend on the specific alleles inherited from the parents.
  • What is an individual’s actual genetic make-up called?
    Genotype
  • How are genotype and phenotype different?
    Genotype is the genetic makeup, while phenotype is the observable trait resulting from the genotype.
  • Which of the following does not represent a phenotype?
    Genotype, as it refers to the genetic makeup rather than observable traits.
  • Is there another way to get the correct phenotype?
    Yes, environmental factors can influence phenotype, sometimes overriding genetic predispositions.
  • What is the relationship between phenotype and genotype?
    Genotype determines phenotype, but environmental factors can also influence phenotype.
  • Which of the following statements about phenotypic expression of genotypes is correct?
    Phenotypic expression can be influenced by both genotype and environmental factors.
  • What is an example of an environmental effect on phenotype?
    Temperature affecting fur color in animals is an example of an environmental effect on phenotype.
  • What is the genotype of a pea plant that's homozygous for height?
    The genotype would be represented as TT or tt, depending on whether the trait is dominant or recessive.
  • Which of the following describes an organism's observable characteristics?
    Phenotype
  • Which genotypes show dominant phenotypes?
    Genotypes with at least one dominant allele, such as AA or Aa.
  • What is the genotype of a “normal” male with no hemophilia A?
    The genotype would be XY, with no recessive allele for hemophilia on the X chromosome.
  • What determines the presence of orange color in tortoiseshell and calico cats?
    The presence of orange color is determined by specific alleles on the X chromosome.
  • For genotype aabbccdd, what is the phenotype?
    The phenotype would express the recessive traits associated with each pair of alleles.
  • If you know the genotype, what can you predict?
    You can predict the potential phenotype, but environmental factors may also play a role.
  • Why do monozygotic twins have different phenotypes?
    Monozygotic twins can have different phenotypes due to environmental influences and epigenetic factors.
  • Which of the following genotypes is homozygous? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
    A) YY and C) yy
  • Height is an example of what kind of trait?
    Height is an example of a polygenic trait influenced by multiple genes and environmental factors.
  • What is the definition of a genotype?
    Genotype is the genetic makeup of an organism, represented by alleles.