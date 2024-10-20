Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz #4 Flashcards
Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz #4
What is the genotype of the right-most individual in row II?
The genotype would depend on the specific alleles shown for that individual.Which of the following is most directly associated with phenotypes?
Observable traits, such as color or size.Which of the following can impact the phenotypes of individuals?
Environmental factors, such as temperature or nutrition.What genotypes are possible for each of the other individuals?
Possible genotypes depend on the alleles present, such as AA, Aa, or aa.What would the cat's genotype be if they are heterozygous for both traits?
The genotype would be represented as AaBb, with one dominant and one recessive allele for each trait.What is the genotype of an individual?
The genotype is the genetic makeup, represented by alleles.Which of these is an example of a phenotype? A) YY B) Yy C) Green color D) yy
C) Green colorWhich of the following genotypes is homozygous recessive? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
C) yyCan you inherit physical traits that your parents acquired during their lifetime?
No, acquired traits are not inherited genetically.What is the genotype of individual II-5?
The genotype would depend on the specific alleles shown for that individual.How does a genotype differ from a phenotype?
Genotype is the genetic makeup, while phenotype is the observable trait resulting from the genotype.Can you accurately determine an organism’s genotype by observing its phenotype?
Not always, as different genotypes can produce the same phenotype.What is the difference between a phenotype and genotype?
Phenotype is the observable trait, while genotype is the genetic makeup that determines the phenotype.What’s the difference between genotype and phenotype?
Genotype is the genetic makeup, while phenotype is the observable trait resulting from the genotype.Which of the following reflects the genotype of an individual in the phenotype?
The phenotype reflects the genotype, but specific details depend on the alleles present.What do you think genotype and phenotype are?
Genotype is the genetic makeup, while phenotype is the observable trait resulting from the genotype.Which of the following statements is true of an individual's genotype?
An individual's genotype determines their potential traits but may not be directly observable.What is the correct genotype for an organism that expresses a recessive trait?
A homozygous recessive genotype, such as aa.What is its genotype?
The genotype is the genetic makeup, represented by alleles.What does the genotype for a trait bb represent?
The genotype bb represents a homozygous recessive trait.Which of the following genotypes is heterozygous dominant? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
B) YyWhat is the genotype of the child?
The genotype would depend on the specific alleles inherited from the parents.What is an individual’s actual genetic make-up called?
GenotypeHow are genotype and phenotype different?
Genotype is the genetic makeup, while phenotype is the observable trait resulting from the genotype.Which of the following does not represent a phenotype?
Genotype, as it refers to the genetic makeup rather than observable traits.Is there another way to get the correct phenotype?
Yes, environmental factors can influence phenotype, sometimes overriding genetic predispositions.What is the relationship between phenotype and genotype?
Genotype determines phenotype, but environmental factors can also influence phenotype.Which of the following statements about phenotypic expression of genotypes is correct?
Phenotypic expression can be influenced by both genotype and environmental factors.What is an example of an environmental effect on phenotype?
Temperature affecting fur color in animals is an example of an environmental effect on phenotype.What is the genotype of a pea plant that's homozygous for height?
The genotype would be represented as TT or tt, depending on whether the trait is dominant or recessive.Which of the following describes an organism's observable characteristics?
PhenotypeWhich genotypes show dominant phenotypes?
Genotypes with at least one dominant allele, such as AA or Aa.What is the genotype of a “normal” male with no hemophilia A?
The genotype would be XY, with no recessive allele for hemophilia on the X chromosome.What determines the presence of orange color in tortoiseshell and calico cats?
The presence of orange color is determined by specific alleles on the X chromosome.For genotype aabbccdd, what is the phenotype?
The phenotype would express the recessive traits associated with each pair of alleles.If you know the genotype, what can you predict?
You can predict the potential phenotype, but environmental factors may also play a role.Why do monozygotic twins have different phenotypes?
Monozygotic twins can have different phenotypes due to environmental influences and epigenetic factors.Which of the following genotypes is homozygous? A) YY B) Yy C) yy
A) YY and C) yyHeight is an example of what kind of trait?
Height is an example of a polygenic trait influenced by multiple genes and environmental factors.What is the definition of a genotype?
Genotype is the genetic makeup of an organism, represented by alleles.