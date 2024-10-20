Skip to main content
Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz #5 Flashcards

Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz #5
  • What term describes the way an organism looks as a result of its genes?
    Phenotype
  • Which of the following is an example of a phenotype influenced by the environment?
    The color of hydrangea flowers changing with soil pH is an example of environmental influence on phenotype.
  • How are genotype and phenotype alike? Different?
    Genotype and phenotype are related as genotype determines phenotype, but they differ as genotype is genetic makeup and phenotype is observable traits.
  • If the physical appearance of an organism is its phenotype, what does its genotype represent?
    Its genotype represents the genetic makeup that determines the physical appearance.
  • Two brown-eyed parents have a blue-eyed child. How is this possible?
    This is possible if both parents carry recessive alleles for blue eyes, allowing the child to inherit them.
  • Which of the following describes a phenotype?
    Phenotype is the observable trait, such as color, shape, or size.
  • Which of the following statements about a person's phenotype is correct?
    A person's phenotype is influenced by both their genotype and environmental factors.
  • Which combination of alleles represents the same phenotype but different genotypes?
    AA and Aa represent the same dominant phenotype but different genotypes.
  • How can you determine the genotype of a plant showing the dominant phenotype of red color?
    You can perform a test cross with a homozygous recessive plant to determine the genotype.
  • Which statement regarding genotypes and phenotypes is false?
    Genotypes can always be determined by observing phenotypes.
  • What is the genotype of this mouse?
    The genotype would depend on the specific alleles shown for that mouse.
  • Are environmental factors more likely to affect genotype or phenotype?
    Environmental factors are more likely to affect phenotype.
  • Which of the following best describes a person's genotype?
    A person's genotype is their genetic makeup, represented by alleles.
  • What is the difference between an inherited trait and a trait shaped by the environment?
    An inherited trait is determined by genotype, while a trait shaped by the environment is influenced by external factors.
  • Which of the following statements about genotypes and phenotypes is true?
    Genotypes determine phenotypes, but phenotypes can be influenced by environmental factors.
  • How many different genotypes are in this rabbit population?
    The number of different genotypes would depend on the alleles present in the population.
  • What is the genotype of a normal human female?
    The genotype would be XX, with no recessive alleles for sex-linked traits.