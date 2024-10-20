Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz #5 Flashcards
Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz #5
You can tap to flip the card.
What term describes the way an organism looks as a result of its genes?
PhenotypeWhich of the following is an example of a phenotype influenced by the environment?
The color of hydrangea flowers changing with soil pH is an example of environmental influence on phenotype.How are genotype and phenotype alike? Different?
Genotype and phenotype are related as genotype determines phenotype, but they differ as genotype is genetic makeup and phenotype is observable traits.If the physical appearance of an organism is its phenotype, what does its genotype represent?
Its genotype represents the genetic makeup that determines the physical appearance.Two brown-eyed parents have a blue-eyed child. How is this possible?
This is possible if both parents carry recessive alleles for blue eyes, allowing the child to inherit them.Which of the following describes a phenotype?
Phenotype is the observable trait, such as color, shape, or size.Which of the following statements about a person's phenotype is correct?
A person's phenotype is influenced by both their genotype and environmental factors.Which combination of alleles represents the same phenotype but different genotypes?
AA and Aa represent the same dominant phenotype but different genotypes.How can you determine the genotype of a plant showing the dominant phenotype of red color?
You can perform a test cross with a homozygous recessive plant to determine the genotype.Which statement regarding genotypes and phenotypes is false?
Genotypes can always be determined by observing phenotypes.What is the genotype of this mouse?
The genotype would depend on the specific alleles shown for that mouse.Are environmental factors more likely to affect genotype or phenotype?
Environmental factors are more likely to affect phenotype.Which of the following best describes a person's genotype?
A person's genotype is their genetic makeup, represented by alleles.What is the difference between an inherited trait and a trait shaped by the environment?
An inherited trait is determined by genotype, while a trait shaped by the environment is influenced by external factors.Which of the following statements about genotypes and phenotypes is true?
Genotypes determine phenotypes, but phenotypes can be influenced by environmental factors.How many different genotypes are in this rabbit population?
The number of different genotypes would depend on the alleles present in the population.What is the genotype of a normal human female?
The genotype would be XX, with no recessive alleles for sex-linked traits.