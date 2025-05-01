Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How are dominant and recessive alleles represented, and how do they affect phenotype? Dominant alleles are represented by capital letters and mask the effects of recessive alleles, which are shown with lowercase letters. The presence of a dominant allele determines the phenotype, even if a recessive allele is also present.

What is a heterozygous genotype, and how does it affect phenotype when considering dominant and recessive alleles? A heterozygous genotype has two different alleles for a gene (e.g., Yy). The dominant allele determines the phenotype, so the trait expressed will be that of the dominant allele.

Can you distinguish between a homozygous dominant and a heterozygous individual by observing their phenotype alone? Why or why not? No, you cannot distinguish between them by phenotype alone because both express the dominant trait (e.g., yellow peas) and look the same.

What would be the phenotype of a pea plant with the genotype yy, and what does this indicate about the alleles? The phenotype would be green peas, indicating that both alleles are recessive and no dominant allele is present to mask their effect.

How are dominant and recessive alleles represented in genetic notation? Dominant alleles are represented by capital letters, while recessive alleles are shown with lowercase letters.

What effect does the presence of a dominant allele have on the phenotype when paired with a recessive allele? The dominant allele masks the effect of the recessive allele, so the phenotype will show the trait of the dominant allele.