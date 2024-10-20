Glycolysis exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Glycolysis The first step of cellular respiration, breaking down glucose into two pyruvate molecules.

Where does glycolysis occur? In the cytoplasm of the cell.

Energy Investment Phase The first phase of glycolysis that consumes 2 ATP molecules.

Energy Harvest Phase The second phase of glycolysis that produces 4 ATP and 2 NADH molecules.

Net ATP gain in glycolysis 2 ATP molecules.

Does glycolysis require oxygen? No, glycolysis does not require oxygen.

Pyruvate The end product of glycolysis, consisting of 3 carbon atoms.

How many carbon atoms are in a glucose molecule? 6 carbon atoms.

NADH An electron carrier molecule produced during glycolysis.

What happens to pyruvate after glycolysis? It is transported to the mitochondria for further processing.

Total ATP produced in glycolysis 4 ATP molecules.

What is the meaning of 'glycolysis'? Breaking down of glucose.

How many pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule? Two pyruvate molecules.

What is the mnemonic to remember the phases of glycolysis? Gary invests to harvest his profits and travel to Mexico.

What is the role of ATP in the energy investment phase? 2 ATP molecules are used to start the process.

What is produced in the energy harvest phase? 4 ATP and 2 NADH molecules.

How many chemical reactions make up glycolysis? 10 chemical reactions.

What is the net gain of NADH in glycolysis? 2 NADH molecules.

What happens to the carbon atoms in glucose during glycolysis? They are split into two pyruvate molecules, each with 3 carbon atoms.

What is the significance of glycolysis not requiring oxygen? It allows glycolysis to occur in both aerobic and anaerobic conditions.

What is the main purpose of glycolysis in cellular respiration? To break down glucose and produce energy in the form of ATP and NADH.

What is the total number of ATP molecules used and produced in glycolysis? 2 ATP used, 4 ATP produced.

What is the final product of glycolysis? Two pyruvate molecules.

What is the role of NADH produced in glycolysis? It acts as an electron carrier for further stages of cellular respiration.

What happens to the pyruvate molecules after glycolysis? They are transported to the mitochondria for the next stages of cellular respiration.

What is the significance of the energy investment phase? It primes the glucose molecule for subsequent breakdown and energy release.