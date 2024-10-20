Glycolysis exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • Glycolysis
    The first step of cellular respiration, breaking down glucose into two pyruvate molecules.
  • Where does glycolysis occur?
    In the cytoplasm of the cell.
  • Energy Investment Phase
    The first phase of glycolysis that consumes 2 ATP molecules.
  • Energy Harvest Phase
    The second phase of glycolysis that produces 4 ATP and 2 NADH molecules.
  • Net ATP gain in glycolysis
    2 ATP molecules.
  • Does glycolysis require oxygen?
    No, glycolysis does not require oxygen.
  • Pyruvate
    The end product of glycolysis, consisting of 3 carbon atoms.
  • How many carbon atoms are in a glucose molecule?
    6 carbon atoms.
  • NADH
    An electron carrier molecule produced during glycolysis.
  • What happens to pyruvate after glycolysis?
    It is transported to the mitochondria for further processing.
  • Total ATP produced in glycolysis
    4 ATP molecules.
  • What is the meaning of 'glycolysis'?
    Breaking down of glucose.
  • How many pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule?
    Two pyruvate molecules.
  • Location of glycolysis
    Cytoplasm.
  • What is the mnemonic to remember the phases of glycolysis?
    Gary invests to harvest his profits and travel to Mexico.
  • What is the role of ATP in the energy investment phase?
    2 ATP molecules are used to start the process.
  • What is produced in the energy harvest phase?
    4 ATP and 2 NADH molecules.
  • How many chemical reactions make up glycolysis?
    10 chemical reactions.
  • What is the net gain of NADH in glycolysis?
    2 NADH molecules.
  • What happens to the carbon atoms in glucose during glycolysis?
    They are split into two pyruvate molecules, each with 3 carbon atoms.
  • What is the significance of glycolysis not requiring oxygen?
    It allows glycolysis to occur in both aerobic and anaerobic conditions.
  • What is the main purpose of glycolysis in cellular respiration?
    To break down glucose and produce energy in the form of ATP and NADH.
  • What is the total number of ATP molecules used and produced in glycolysis?
    2 ATP used, 4 ATP produced.
  • What is the role of NADH produced in glycolysis?
    It acts as an electron carrier for further stages of cellular respiration.
  • What happens to the pyruvate molecules after glycolysis?
    They are transported to the mitochondria for the next stages of cellular respiration.
  • What is the significance of the energy investment phase?
    It primes the glucose molecule for subsequent breakdown and energy release.
