Glycolysis exam Flashcards

Glycolysis exam
- GlycolysisThe first step of cellular respiration, breaking down glucose into two pyruvate molecules.
- Where does glycolysis occur?In the cytoplasm of the cell.
- Energy Investment PhaseThe first phase of glycolysis that consumes 2 ATP molecules.
- Energy Harvest PhaseThe second phase of glycolysis that produces 4 ATP and 2 NADH molecules.
- Net ATP gain in glycolysis2 ATP molecules.
- Does glycolysis require oxygen?No, glycolysis does not require oxygen.
- PyruvateThe end product of glycolysis, consisting of 3 carbon atoms.
- How many carbon atoms are in a glucose molecule?6 carbon atoms.
- NADHAn electron carrier molecule produced during glycolysis.
- What happens to pyruvate after glycolysis?It is transported to the mitochondria for further processing.
- Total ATP produced in glycolysis4 ATP molecules.
- What is the meaning of 'glycolysis'?Breaking down of glucose.
- How many pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule?Two pyruvate molecules.
- Location of glycolysisCytoplasm.
- What is the mnemonic to remember the phases of glycolysis?Gary invests to harvest his profits and travel to Mexico.
- What is the role of ATP in the energy investment phase?2 ATP molecules are used to start the process.
- What is produced in the energy harvest phase?4 ATP and 2 NADH molecules.
- How many chemical reactions make up glycolysis?10 chemical reactions.
- What is the net gain of NADH in glycolysis?2 NADH molecules.
- What happens to the carbon atoms in glucose during glycolysis?They are split into two pyruvate molecules, each with 3 carbon atoms.
- What is the significance of glycolysis not requiring oxygen?It allows glycolysis to occur in both aerobic and anaerobic conditions.
- What is the main purpose of glycolysis in cellular respiration?To break down glucose and produce energy in the form of ATP and NADH.
- What is the total number of ATP molecules used and produced in glycolysis?2 ATP used, 4 ATP produced.
- What is the final product of glycolysis?Two pyruvate molecules.
- What is the role of NADH produced in glycolysis?It acts as an electron carrier for further stages of cellular respiration.
- What is the net ATP yield from glycolysis?2 ATP molecules.
- What happens to the pyruvate molecules after glycolysis?They are transported to the mitochondria for the next stages of cellular respiration.
- What is the significance of the energy investment phase?It primes the glucose molecule for subsequent breakdown and energy release.
