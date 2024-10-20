Glycolysis quiz #2 Flashcards

How many NADH molecules are produced by glycolysis?
Glycolysis produces 2 NADH molecules.
Which of these is not a product of glycolysis? Options: A) Pyruvate B) ATP C) NADH D) Oxygen
D) Oxygen
Where does glycolysis take place?
Glycolysis takes place in the cytoplasm.
Which statement describes glycolysis?
Glycolysis is the process of breaking down glucose into two pyruvate molecules, producing ATP and NADH.
During glycolysis, what happens to glucose?
During glycolysis, glucose is broken down into two pyruvate molecules.
Which of the following statements about glycolysis is true? Options: A) It requires oxygen B) It occurs in the mitochondria C) It produces a net gain of 2 ATP D) It produces carbon dioxide
C) It produces a net gain of 2 ATP
During the second half of glycolysis, what is produced?
During the second half of glycolysis, ATP and NADH are produced.
What is the main transformation that occurs during glycolysis?
The main transformation during glycolysis is the conversion of glucose into two pyruvate molecules.
Why is glycolysis considered to be one of the first metabolic pathways to have evolved?
Glycolysis is considered one of the first metabolic pathways to have evolved because it does not require oxygen and occurs in the cytoplasm, which is common to all cells.
In glycolysis, what is the initial substrate?
In glycolysis, the initial substrate is glucose.
During glycolysis, what is the net gain of ATP?
During glycolysis, the net gain is 2 ATP molecules.
What is the purpose of glycolysis?
The purpose of glycolysis is to break down glucose into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH for energy.
Why are phosphate groups added to glucose during the first phase of glycolysis?
Phosphate groups are added to glucose to destabilize it, making it easier to break down and to trap it inside the cell.
Which of the following is a product of glycolysis? Options: A) Oxygen B) Pyruvate C) Carbon dioxide D) Water
B) Pyruvate
Glycolysis produces energy in which form?
Glycolysis produces energy in the form of ATP and NADH.
Glycolysis requires an input of energy. What molecule provides this energy?
ATP provides the energy input required for glycolysis.
Which step in glycolysis involves electron carriers?
The step in glycolysis that involves electron carriers is the conversion of glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate to 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate, where NAD+ is reduced to NADH.
The process of glycolysis is the breakdown of what molecule in the body?
The process of glycolysis is the breakdown of glucose.
Which of the following statements regarding the glycolysis pathway is false? Options: A) It occurs in the cytoplasm B) It requires oxygen C) It produces pyruvate D) It generates ATP
B) It requires oxygen
Why is glycolysis believed to have evolved early in the history of life?
Glycolysis is believed to have evolved early because it is anaerobic and occurs in the cytoplasm, which is a universal feature of cells.
What occurs during the 1st step of glycolysis?
During the 1st step of glycolysis, glucose is phosphorylated to form glucose-6-phosphate.
Which of the following is an energy-requiring step of glycolysis? Options: A) Conversion of glucose to glucose-6-phosphate B) Conversion of pyruvate to lactate C) Conversion of NAD+ to NADH D) Conversion of ADP to ATP
A) Conversion of glucose to glucose-6-phosphate
Which are characteristics of glycolytic fibers?
Glycolytic fibers are fast-twitch muscle fibers that rely on anaerobic glycolysis for energy, leading to quick fatigue.