Glycolysis quiz #3 Flashcards

What is produced during glycolysis?
During glycolysis, pyruvate, ATP, and NADH are produced.
The main substrate in the first step of glycolysis is glucose.
Glycolysis is described this way because it initially consumes ATP to phosphorylate glucose (investment) and later produces a net gain of ATP and NADH (payoff).
During the energy investment phase, 2 ATP molecules are used to phosphorylate glucose and its intermediates.
The end product of glycolysis is pyruvate.
The energy harvested is in the form of ATP and NADH.
Glycolysis results in the production of pyruvate, ATP, and NADH.
The function of glycolysis is to break down glucose into pyruvate, generating ATP and NADH for energy.
The investment phase of glycolysis requires 2 ATPs.
Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm of a eukaryotic cell.
During glycolysis, ATP, NADH, and pyruvate are made.
The net profit of ATPs for glycolysis is 2 ATP.
The source of energy during the energy investment phase is ATP.
During glycolysis, glucose is split into two 3-carbon molecules (pyruvate).
During glycolysis, glucose is broken down into two pyruvate molecules, producing ATP and NADH.
What do glycolysis and the citric acid cycle have in common?
Both glycolysis and the citric acid cycle are involved in the breakdown of glucose and produce ATP and electron carriers.
In which organisms does glycolysis occur?
Glycolysis occurs in all organisms, as it is a universal metabolic pathway.
What do both glycolysis and fermentation have in common?
Both glycolysis and fermentation occur in the cytoplasm and do not require oxygen.
An outcome of glycolysis is the production of pyruvate, ATP, and NADH.