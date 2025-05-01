Glycolysis quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

Where in the cell does glycolysis occur? Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell.

Does glycolysis require oxygen to proceed? No, glycolysis does not require oxygen and can occur in both the presence and absence of oxygen.

How many carbon atoms are in a glucose molecule, and how are they distributed after glycolysis? A glucose molecule has 6 carbon atoms, which are split into two pyruvate molecules with 3 carbons each after glycolysis.

What are the two main phases of glycolysis? The two main phases of glycolysis are the energy investment phase and the energy harvest phase.

How many ATP molecules are used and produced during glycolysis? Glycolysis uses 2 ATP molecules in the energy investment phase and produces 4 ATP molecules in the energy harvest phase, resulting in a net gain of 2 ATP.

What is the net gain of ATP from glycolysis per glucose molecule? The net gain of ATP from glycolysis per glucose molecule is 2 ATP.