Glycolysis quiz #4 Flashcards

Where in the cell does glycolysis occur?
Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell.Does glycolysis require oxygen to proceed?
No, glycolysis does not require oxygen and can occur in both the presence and absence of oxygen.How many carbon atoms are in a glucose molecule, and how are they distributed after glycolysis?
A glucose molecule has 6 carbon atoms, which are split into two pyruvate molecules with 3 carbons each after glycolysis.What are the two main phases of glycolysis?
The two main phases of glycolysis are the energy investment phase and the energy harvest phase.How many ATP molecules are used and produced during glycolysis?
Glycolysis uses 2 ATP molecules in the energy investment phase and produces 4 ATP molecules in the energy harvest phase, resulting in a net gain of 2 ATP.What is the net gain of ATP from glycolysis per glucose molecule?
The net gain of ATP from glycolysis per glucose molecule is 2 ATP.What electron carrier is produced during glycolysis and how many molecules are formed per glucose?
NADH is produced during glycolysis, with 2 NADH molecules formed per glucose.What happens to the pyruvate molecules produced in glycolysis?
The pyruvate molecules produced in glycolysis are transported to the mitochondria for further processing in cellular respiration.How many chemical reactions make up glycolysis?
Glycolysis consists of a series of 10 chemical reactions.What is the purpose of the energy investment phase in glycolysis?
The energy investment phase uses 2 ATP to initiate the breakdown of glucose, preparing it for energy extraction in the next phase.What is the main outcome of the energy harvest phase in glycolysis?
The energy harvest phase produces 4 ATP and 2 NADH, resulting in a net gain of 2 ATP.Why is glycolysis considered unique among the stages of cellular respiration?
Glycolysis is unique because it occurs in the cytoplasm and does not require oxygen, unlike other stages that occur in the mitochondria and require oxygen.What mnemonic can help remember the phases of glycolysis?
The mnemonic 'Gary invests to harvest his profits and travel to Mexico' helps remember glycolysis: Glucose, Investment phase, Harvest phase, Pyruvate, and transport to Mitochondria.What is the fate of the carbon atoms from glucose after glycolysis and subsequent cellular respiration?
All six carbon atoms from glucose are eventually converted to carbon dioxide, which is exhaled.How many pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during glycolysis?
Two pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during glycolysis.What is the total ATP produced during glycolysis before accounting for ATP used?
A total of 4 ATP molecules are produced during glycolysis before subtracting the 2 ATP used.What is the net production of NADH during glycolysis per glucose molecule?
The net production of NADH during glycolysis per glucose molecule is 2 NADH.Which stage of cellular respiration occurs outside the mitochondria?
Glycolysis is the only stage of cellular respiration that occurs outside the mitochondria.What is the main function of glycolysis in cellular respiration?
The main function of glycolysis is to break down glucose into pyruvate, generating ATP and NADH for further energy extraction.How does the cell benefit from the energy investment in glycolysis?
The cell invests 2 ATP to enable the breakdown of glucose, which allows for a greater energy yield in the form of ATP and NADH.What happens to the ATP molecules used in the energy investment phase?
The 2 ATP molecules used in the energy investment phase are consumed to phosphorylate glucose and its intermediates, making them more reactive.How does glycolysis contribute to anaerobic metabolism?
Glycolysis can provide ATP in the absence of oxygen, allowing cells to generate energy anaerobically.What is the significance of NADH produced in glycolysis?
NADH produced in glycolysis carries high-energy electrons to the electron transport chain for further ATP production.What is the relationship between glycolysis and the mitochondria?
Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm, and its end products, pyruvate, are transported into the mitochondria for further processing.How many ATP molecules are required to start glycolysis?
Two ATP molecules are required to start glycolysis.What is the final product of glycolysis that enters the mitochondria?
The final product of glycolysis that enters the mitochondria is pyruvate.Why is glycolysis important for both aerobic and anaerobic organisms?
Glycolysis is important because it provides a way to generate ATP without oxygen, supporting both aerobic and anaerobic life.What is the net yield of ATP and NADH from glycolysis per glucose molecule?
The net yield from glycolysis per glucose molecule is 2 ATP and 2 NADH.What happens to the pyruvate produced in glycolysis under aerobic conditions?
Under aerobic conditions, pyruvate is transported into the mitochondria for further oxidation in the citric acid cycle.How does glycolysis fit into the overall process of cellular respiration?
Glycolysis is the first step of cellular respiration, providing pyruvate, ATP, and NADH for subsequent stages in the mitochondria.