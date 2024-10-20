Growth quiz #2 Flashcards
Growth quiz #2
Which of the following is not a requirement for plant growth? A) Water B) Light C) Soil D) Meristems
C) Soil is not a requirement for plant growth as plants can grow in various mediums, but meristems are essential for growth.What describes growth of plants?
Plant growth is indeterminate, meaning they grow throughout their lives using meristems to differentiate into various tissues.How does a multicellular organism grow in size?
A multicellular organism grows in size through cell division and differentiation, increasing the number of cells and their specialization.What is the role of apical meristems in plant growth?
Apical meristems are responsible for primary growth, extending roots and shoots to increase light absorption and nutrient uptake.What is secondary growth in plants?
Secondary growth involves the expansion of a plant's circumference, primarily in woody plants, through lateral meristems like vascular cambium and cork cambium.What are root hairs and their function?
Root hairs are epidermal outgrowths that increase surface area for water and nutrient absorption in the zone of cellular maturation.What is the function of the vascular cambium?
The vascular cambium produces secondary xylem and phloem, contributing to the formation of growth rings in woody plants.How do lenticles function in woody plants?
Lenticles are porous tissues in bark that allow for gas exchange despite the impermeability of cork cells.What is the difference between heartwood and sapwood?
Heartwood is the inner, non-transporting xylem that resists decay, while sapwood is the outer, actively transporting xylem.What are the primary meristems derived from apical meristems?
Primary meristems include protoderm, procambium, and ground meristem, which differentiate into epidermis, vascular tissue, and ground tissue, respectively.