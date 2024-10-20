Growth quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Growth quiz #2

Growth quiz #2
  • Which of the following is not a requirement for plant growth? A) Water B) Light C) Soil D) Meristems
    C) Soil is not a requirement for plant growth as plants can grow in various mediums, but meristems are essential for growth.
  • What describes growth of plants?
    Plant growth is indeterminate, meaning they grow throughout their lives using meristems to differentiate into various tissues.
  • How does a multicellular organism grow in size?
    A multicellular organism grows in size through cell division and differentiation, increasing the number of cells and their specialization.
  • What is the role of apical meristems in plant growth?
    Apical meristems are responsible for primary growth, extending roots and shoots to increase light absorption and nutrient uptake.
  • What is secondary growth in plants?
    Secondary growth involves the expansion of a plant's circumference, primarily in woody plants, through lateral meristems like vascular cambium and cork cambium.
  • What are root hairs and their function?
    Root hairs are epidermal outgrowths that increase surface area for water and nutrient absorption in the zone of cellular maturation.
  • What is the function of the vascular cambium?
    The vascular cambium produces secondary xylem and phloem, contributing to the formation of growth rings in woody plants.
  • How do lenticles function in woody plants?
    Lenticles are porous tissues in bark that allow for gas exchange despite the impermeability of cork cells.
  • What is the difference between heartwood and sapwood?
    Heartwood is the inner, non-transporting xylem that resists decay, while sapwood is the outer, actively transporting xylem.
  • What are the primary meristems derived from apical meristems?
    Primary meristems include protoderm, procambium, and ground meristem, which differentiate into epidermis, vascular tissue, and ground tissue, respectively.