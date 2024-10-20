Homologous Chromosomes exam Flashcards
Homologous Chromosomes
Pairs of chromosomes that are similar in size, shape, and gene content but may carry different alleles.
Karyotype
An ordered display of all the chromosomes in a cell.
How many pairs of chromosomes are in human somatic cells?
23 pairs (46 total).
Autosomes
The 22 pairs of chromosomes that a not involved in sex determination.
Sex Chromosomes
The pair of chromosomes that determine the sex of an organism (XX for females, XY for males).
What is the difference between autosomes and sex chromosomes?
Autosomes are non-sex chromosomes, while sex chromosomes determine the sex of the organism.
How are homologous chromosomes inherited?
One chromosome is inherited from the father and the other from the mother.
Alleles
Different versions of a gene that may be found at the same locus on homologous chromosomes.
What is the significance of homologous chromosomes in genetic diversity?
They contribute to genetic variation by carrying different alleles.
Sister Chromatids
Identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere.
Are homologous chromosomes identical?
No, they are similar but can have different alleles.
What is a gene?
A segment of DNA that codes for a specific protein or function.
How many sex chromosomes do humans have?
One pair (2 total).
What does a human karyotype show?
An ordered display of all the chromosomes in a human cell.
What are the symbols for male and female in genetics?
Circle with an arrow for male (♂), circle with a plus sign for female (♀).
How many autosomes are in human somatic cells?
22 pairs (44 total).
What is the difference between sister chromatids and homologous chromosomes?
Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome, while homologous chromosomes are similar but not identical.
What is the function of alleles?
To provide different versions of a gene, contributing to genetic diversity.
How do homologous chromosomes differ from each other?
They can have different alleles for the same genes.
What is the total number of chromosomes in human somatic cells?
46 chromosomes.
What is the importance of understanding homologous chromosomes?
It is crucial for grasping genetic variation, inheritance patterns, and the role of alleles in traits.
What does each homologous chromosome pair consist of?
One chromosome from the father and one from the mother.
What is the difference between a gene and an allele?
A gene is a segment of DNA coding for a trait, while an allele is a variant form of a gene.
What is the role of a karyotype in genetics?
To display and analyze the number and structure of chromosomes in a cell.
How are homologous chromosomes similar?
They are similar in size, shape, and gene content.
What is the significance of the 23rd pair of chromosomes in humans?
They are the sex chromosomes that determine the sex of the individual.
What is the relationship between homologous chromosomes and genetic traits?
Homologous chromosomes carry genes that determine traits, with different alleles contributing to variation.