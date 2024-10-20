Skip to main content
Homologous Chromosomes exam Flashcards

Homologous Chromosomes exam
  • Homologous Chromosomes

    Pairs of chromosomes that are similar in size, shape, and gene content but may carry different alleles.

  • Karyotype

    An ordered display of all the chromosomes in a cell.

  • How many pairs of chromosomes are in human somatic cells?

    23 pairs (46 total).

  • Autosomes

    The 22 pairs of chromosomes that a not involved in sex determination.

  • Sex Chromosomes

    The pair of chromosomes that determine the sex of an organism (XX for females, XY for males).

  • What is the difference between autosomes and sex chromosomes?

    Autosomes are non-sex chromosomes, while sex chromosomes determine the sex of the organism.

  • How are homologous chromosomes inherited?

    One chromosome is inherited from the father and the other from the mother.

  • Alleles

    Different versions of a gene that may be found at the same locus on homologous chromosomes.

  • What is the significance of homologous chromosomes in genetic diversity?

    They contribute to genetic variation by carrying different alleles.

  • Sister Chromatids

    Identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere.

  • Are homologous chromosomes identical?

    No, they are similar but can have different alleles.

  • What is a gene?

    A segment of DNA that codes for a specific protein or function.

  • How many sex chromosomes do humans have?

    One pair (2 total).

  • What does a human karyotype show?

    An ordered display of all the chromosomes in a human cell.

  • What are the symbols for male and female in genetics?

    Circle with an arrow for male (♂), circle with a plus sign for female (♀).

  • How many autosomes are in human somatic cells?

    22 pairs (44 total).

  • What is the difference between sister chromatids and homologous chromosomes?

    Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome, while homologous chromosomes are similar but not identical.

  • What is the function of alleles?

    To provide different versions of a gene, contributing to genetic diversity.

  • How do homologous chromosomes differ from each other?

    They can have different alleles for the same genes.

  • What is the total number of chromosomes in human somatic cells?

    46 chromosomes.

  • What is the importance of understanding homologous chromosomes?

    It is crucial for grasping genetic variation, inheritance patterns, and the role of alleles in traits.

  • What does each homologous chromosome pair consist of?

    One chromosome from the father and one from the mother.

  • What is the difference between a gene and an allele?

    A gene is a segment of DNA coding for a trait, while an allele is a variant form of a gene.

  • What is the role of a karyotype in genetics?

    To display and analyze the number and structure of chromosomes in a cell.

  • How are homologous chromosomes similar?

    They are similar in size, shape, and gene content.

  • What is the significance of the 23rd pair of chromosomes in humans?

    They are the sex chromosomes that determine the sex of the individual.

  • What is the relationship between homologous chromosomes and genetic traits?

    Homologous chromosomes carry genes that determine traits, with different alleles contributing to variation.