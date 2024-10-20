Homologous Chromosomes quiz #2 Flashcards

If an organism's diploid number is 12, how many chromosomes are in its haploid cells?
The haploid number would be 6, as haploid cells have half the number of chromosomes as diploid cells.
Which is a homologous chromosome pair?
A homologous chromosome pair consists of two chromosomes that are similar in size, shape, and gene content, one inherited from each parent.
What field of science are homologous structures used as evidence for?
Homologous structures are used as evidence in the field of evolutionary biology.
How many chromosomes do humans have?
Humans have 46 chromosomes in total, arranged in 23 pairs.
How are sister chromatids and homologous chromosomes different from each other?
Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, while homologous chromosomes are similar but not identical, with one inherited from each parent.
Which of these are most likely homologous structures? (a) Bat wings and human arms (b) Bird wings and insect wings (c) Fish fins and whale flippers (d) Cat paws and dog paws
a) Bat wings and human arms, and c) Fish fins and whale flippers are homologous structures.
Which of the following statements about homologous chromosomes is correct? (a) They are identical in every way. (b) They carry the same genes but may have different alleles. (c) They are only found in haploid cells. (d) They are connected by a centromere.
b) They carry the same genes but may have different alleles.
What are homologous pairs?
Homologous pairs are pairs of chromosomes that are similar in size, shape, and gene content, with one chromosome inherited from each parent.
What is a homologous chromosome?
A homologous chromosome is one of a pair of chromosomes that are similar in size, shape, and gene content but may carry different alleles.
Which of the following is true about a homologous chromosome pair? (a) They are identical copies. (b) They are similar but not identical. (c) They are connected by a centromere. (d) They are found only in gametes.
b) They are similar but not identical.
What is the difference between homologous chromosomes and sister chromatids?
Homologous chromosomes are similar but not identical chromosomes from each parent, while sister chromatids are identical copies of a single chromosome connected by a centromere.
What are homologous structures?
Homologous structures are anatomical features in different species that have a similar structure due to a common evolutionary origin, despite possibly having different functions.
How do homologous chromosomes differ from sister chromatids?
Homologous chromosomes are similar but not identical, with one from each parent, while sister chromatids are identical copies of a single chromosome.
How many chromosomes are present in a diploid human zygote?
A diploid human zygote has 46 chromosomes.
What is the difference between sister chromatids and homologous chromosomes?
Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome, while homologous chromosomes are similar but not identical chromosomes from each parent.
Which chromosomes do not usually go through genetic recombination? Why is that?
Sex chromosomes, particularly the X and Y chromosomes in males, do not usually undergo genetic recombination because they are not homologous.
Which of the following is true of a species that has a chromosome number of 2n = 16? (a) It has 8 pairs of homologous chromosomes. (b) It has 16 pairs of homologous chromosomes. (c) It has 32 chromosomes in total. (d) It has 8 chromosomes in total.
a) It has 8 pairs of homologous chromosomes.
Which of the following statements best describes homologous chromosomes? (a) They are identical in every way. (b) They carry the same genes but may have different alleles. (c) They are only found in haploid cells. (d) They are connected by a centromere.
b) They carry the same genes but may have different alleles.
How many chromosomes does a human have?
Humans have 46 chromosomes.
What are homologous chromosomes?
Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes that are similar in size, shape, and gene content but may carry different alleles.
How many chromosomes are in each of the cells that make up the human body?
Each human somatic cell contains 46 chromosomes.
Which of these terms applies to an organism with extra sets of chromosomes? (a) Diploid (b) Haploid (c) Polyploid (d) Aneuploid
c) Polyploid
What involves a physical exchange of DNA segments between homologous chromosomes?
Crossing over involves a physical exchange of DNA segments between homologous chromosomes.
Why do chromosomes separate into homologous pairs for mitosis?
Chromosomes do not separate into homologous pairs for mitosis; they do so during meiosis to ensure genetic diversity in gametes.
How many chromosomes are in a horse?
Horses have 64 chromosomes.
Which of the following organisms likely have the most similar chromosomes? (a) Humans and chimpanzees (b) Dogs and cats (c) Birds and reptiles (d) Fish and amphibians
a) Humans and chimpanzees
Which of the following statements about homologous chromosomes is true? (a) They are identical in every way. (b) They carry the same genes but may have different alleles. (c) They are only found in haploid cells. (d) They are connected by a centromere.
b) They carry the same genes but may have different alleles.
How many chromosomes are in human somatic cells?
Human somatic cells contain 46 chromosomes.
How many homologous chromosome pairs are present in most human cells?
There are 23 homologous chromosome pairs in most human cells.
What is a homologous structure?
A homologous structure is an anatomical feature in different species that has a similar structure due to a common evolutionary origin.
How many chromosomes are in each cell?
Each human somatic cell contains 46 chromosomes.
How many chromosomes are in a normal human cell?
A normal human cell contains 46 chromosomes.
How are homologous chromosomes different from sister chromatids?
Homologous chromosomes are similar but not identical chromosomes from each parent, while sister chromatids are identical copies of a single chromosome.
Why do chromosomes consist of two identical copies?
Chromosomes consist of two identical copies, called sister chromatids, to ensure accurate distribution of genetic material during cell division.
How many chromosomes does this cell have?
This question is incomplete without context, but a typical human somatic cell has 46 chromosomes.
The exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes is known as which of the following? (a) Mitosis (b) Meiosis (c) Crossing over (d) Replication
c) Crossing over
How many chromosomes do all the somatic cells in humans have?
All somatic cells in humans have 46 chromosomes.
What is the term for either part of a duplicated chromosome?
The term for either part of a duplicated chromosome is a sister chromatid.
Which is a homologous chromosome pair? (a) Chromatid (b) Zygote (c) Gamete (d) Tetrad
d) Tetrad
What's the difference between sister chromatids and homologous chromosomes?
Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome, while homologous chromosomes are similar but not identical chromosomes from each parent.