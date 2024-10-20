Homologous Chromosomes quiz #4 Flashcards

How many chromosomes do humans have in their body cells?
Humans have 46 chromosomes in their body cells.
If you start with 10 chromosomes, how many chromosomes will be in each daughter cell after meiosis?
Each daughter cell will have 5 chromosomes after meiosis.
How many chromosomes do humans have in their cells?
Humans have 46 chromosomes in their somatic cells.
How many chromosomes are in this cell?
This question is incomplete without context, but a typical human somatic cell has 46 chromosomes.
How can the two chromosomes that make up a homologous pair differ?
The two chromosomes in a homologous pair can differ in the alleles they carry for certain genes.
Which of the following pairs of structures are homologous? (a) Bat wings and bird wings (b) Whale flippers and fish fins (c) Human arms and cat legs (d) Insect wings and bird wings
a) Bat wings and bird wings, and c) Human arms and cat legs are homologous structures.
In which phase are the pairs of homologous chromosomes aligned at the cell's equator?
Pairs of homologous chromosomes are aligned at the cell's equator during metaphase I of meiosis.
Which of the following statements about chromosomes is true? (a) All chromosomes are identical. (b) Chromosomes are only found in reproductive cells. (c) Chromosomes carry genetic information. (d) Chromosomes are not present in all cells.
c) Chromosomes carry genetic information.
How many chromosomes does a diploid cell contain?
A diploid cell contains two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent.
Which of the following statements are true about the homologous chromosomes of a pair? (a) They are identical in every way. (b) They carry the same genes but may have different alleles. (c) They are only found in haploid cells. (d) They are connected by a centromere.
b) They carry the same genes but may have different alleles.
How many chromosomes do most humans have?
Most humans have 46 chromosomes.
What does it mean to say that two chromosomes are homologous?
It means that the two chromosomes are similar in size, shape, and gene content but may carry different alleles.
Which statement is correct for homologous chromosomes? (a) They are identical in every way. (b) They carry the same genes but may have different alleles. (c) They are only found in haploid cells. (d) They are connected by a centromere.
b) They carry the same genes but may have different alleles.
How many total chromosomes do humans have?
Humans have a total of 46 chromosomes.
Which of the following is a false statement regarding homologous chromosomes? (a) They are identical in every way. (b) They carry the same genes but may have different alleles. (c) They are found in diploid cells. (d) They are similar in size and shape.
a) They are identical in every way.
Which sets of structures are homologous? (a) Bat wings and bird wings (b) Whale flippers and fish fins (c) Human arms and cat legs (d) Insect wings and bird wings
a) Bat wings and bird wings, and c) Human arms and cat legs are homologous structures.
How many chromosomes do humans typically have?
Humans typically have 46 chromosomes.
Which type of cell has a full set of chromosomes?
A diploid cell has a full set of chromosomes.
What is the exchange of genes between homologous chromosomes called?
The exchange of genes between homologous chromosomes is called crossing over.
Which of the following are homologous structures? (a) Bat wings and bird wings (b) Whale flippers and fish fins (c) Human arms and cat legs (d) Insect wings and bird wings
a) Bat wings and bird wings, and c) Human arms and cat legs are homologous structures.
In which of the following stages do homologous chromosomes match up?
Homologous chromosomes match up during prophase I of meiosis.
What is the name for the identical duplicate chromosomes held together by a centromere?
The identical duplicate chromosomes held together by a centromere are called sister chromatids.
Which of the following structures is found in a pair of homologous chromosomes? (a) Identical alleles (b) Different genes (c) Similar size and shape (d) Connected by a centromere
c) Similar size and shape
How many chromosomes are present in a normal diploid skin cell of a human?
A normal diploid skin cell of a human has 46 chromosomes.
When do homologous chromosomes pair with each other?
Homologous chromosomes pair with each other during prophase I of meiosis.
How many homologous pairs of chromosomes do you have?
Humans have 23 homologous pairs of chromosomes.
How many chromosomes do we have?
Humans have 46 chromosomes.
When do homologous chromosomes separate from one another?
Homologous chromosomes separate from one another during anaphase I of meiosis.
Which of the following are homologous? (a) Bat wings and bird wings (b) Whale flippers and fish fins (c) Human arms and cat legs (d) Insect wings and bird wings
a) Bat wings and bird wings, and c) Human arms and cat legs are homologous structures.
How similar are homologous chromosomes to each other?
Homologous chromosomes are similar in size, shape, and gene content but may carry different alleles.
How many chromosomes do dogs have?
Dogs have 78 chromosomes.
How many pairs of autosomes do humans have?
Humans have 22 pairs of autosomes.
In which cell is there an absence of homologous chromosomes?
In haploid cells, such as gametes, there is an absence of homologous chromosome pairs.