Homologous Chromosomes quiz #5 Flashcards

Homologous Chromosomes quiz #5
  • How many pairs of homologous chromosomes are found in human somatic cells, and how are they categorized?
    Human somatic cells have 23 pairs of homologous chromosomes: 22 pairs of autosomes (non-sex chromosomes) and 1 pair of sex chromosomes (XX in females, XY in males).
  • How are homologous chromosomes inherited from parents?
    Each homologous chromosome pair consists of one chromosome inherited from the mother (egg) and one from the father (sperm).
  • What is a karyotype and what information does it provide about homologous chromosomes?
    A karyotype is an ordered display of all the chromosomes in a cell, showing the number, size, and shape of homologous chromosome pairs.
  • Can homologous chromosomes have identical alleles for a gene? Explain.
    Yes, homologous chromosomes can have identical alleles for a gene, but they often have different alleles, contributing to genetic variation.
  • Why are homologous chromosomes not necessarily identical to each other?
    Although homologous chromosomes have the same genes, they may carry different alleles, making them similar but not identical.
