Homologous Chromosomes quiz #5 Flashcards
Homologous Chromosomes quiz #5
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
How many pairs of homologous chromosomes are found in human somatic cells, and how are they categorized?
Human somatic cells have 23 pairs of homologous chromosomes: 22 pairs of autosomes (non-sex chromosomes) and 1 pair of sex chromosomes (XX in females, XY in males).How are homologous chromosomes inherited from parents?
Each homologous chromosome pair consists of one chromosome inherited from the mother (egg) and one from the father (sperm).What is a karyotype and what information does it provide about homologous chromosomes?
A karyotype is an ordered display of all the chromosomes in a cell, showing the number, size, and shape of homologous chromosome pairs.Can homologous chromosomes have identical alleles for a gene? Explain.
Yes, homologous chromosomes can have identical alleles for a gene, but they often have different alleles, contributing to genetic variation.Why are homologous chromosomes not necessarily identical to each other?
Although homologous chromosomes have the same genes, they may carry different alleles, making them similar but not identical.How many pairs of homologous chromosomes are found in human somatic cells, and how are they categorized?
Human somatic cells have 23 pairs of homologous chromosomes: 22 pairs of autosomes (non-sex chromosomes) and 1 pair of sex chromosomes (XX in females, XY in males).How are homologous chromosomes inherited from parents?
Each homologous chromosome pair consists of one chromosome inherited from the mother (egg) and one from the father (sperm).What is a karyotype and what information does it provide about homologous chromosomes?
A karyotype is an ordered display of all the chromosomes in a cell, showing the number, size, and shape of homologous chromosome pairs.Can homologous chromosomes have identical alleles for a gene?
Yes, homologous chromosomes can have identical alleles for a gene, but they often have different alleles, contributing to genetic variation.Why are homologous chromosomes not necessarily identical to each other?
Although homologous chromosomes have the same genes, they may carry different alleles, making them similar but not identical.