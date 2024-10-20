Primates and Homonids exam Flashcards
Opposable Thumbs
A thumb that can touch the front of the fingertips of the same hand, aiding in grasping and tool use.
What are the two major groups of primates?
Prosimians and anthropoids.
Prosimians
A group of primates that are more similar to early primates, including lemurs and tarsiers.
What is bipedalism?
The ability to walk on two feet.
Anthropoids
A group of primates that includes monkeys, apes, and humans, characterized by larger brains.
Hominids
A subgroup of anthropoids that includes gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, humans, and orangutans.
What is the significance of the occipital lobe in primates?
It controls complex visual systems.
Australopithecus
A genus of hominids that lived from about 4 million to 2 million years ago, important in human evolution.
Who is Lucy?
A famous skeleton of Australopithecus afarensis.
Homo habilis
An early species in the genus Homo, known as 'handyman' for their tool use.
What does Homo sapiens mean?
Wise man.
Neanderthals
A species or subspecies of humans, Homo neanderthalensis, that lived in Europe and shared 99.7% of their DNA with modern humans.
What is the difference between Homo erectus and Homo sapiens?
Homo erectus originated in Africa and emigrated to Asia, while Homo sapiens are anatomically modern humans that colonized the entire planet.
Cro-Magnon
Early European Homo sapiens.
What are the characteristics of primates?
Large brains, complex social behaviors, and features like opposable thumbs.
What does the term 'prosimian' mean?
Before simians, indicating primates more similar to early primates.
Homo ergaster
An early species in the genus Homo that originated in Africa.
What is the common name for Homo neanderthalensis?
Neanderthals.
What is the significance of tool use in primates?
It is associated with the development of fine motor skills and complex behaviors.
What is the relationship between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals?
They were contemporaries and shared a significant amount of DNA.
What does the term 'hominid' encompass?
Great apes including humans, gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, and orangutans.
What is the significance of Australopithecus afarensis?
It is thought to be an ancestor of modern humans.
What does the term 'Homo sapiens sapiens' refer to?
Anatomically modern humans, the subspecies of Homo sapiens.
What is the role of parental care in primates?
Primates take good care of their offspring, which is crucial for their development.
What is the significance of the genus Homo?
It includes modern humans and their close relatives, marking significant evolutionary advancements.
What is the primary locomotion method of gibbons?
They walk using all four limbs and do not display bipedalism.
What is the evolutionary significance of bipedalism?
It is a key trait in human development, allowing for efficient locomotion and freeing the hands for tool use.
What is the primary difference between prosimians and anthropoids?
Prosimians are more similar to early primates, while anthropoids have larger brains and more complex behaviors.
What is the common name for early European Homo sapiens?
Cro-Magnon.