Primates and Homonids quiz #2 Flashcards

What structure do marsupial opossums and New World monkeys share?
Marsupial opossums and New World monkeys both have a prehensile tail, which is adapted for grasping and holding objects.
Chimpanzees and humans share a common ancestor and have a close evolutionary relationship, sharing about 98.8% of their DNA.Which of the following is human's closest living relative? A) Gorillas B) Chimpanzees C) Orangutans D) Gibbons
Anthropoids are characterized by larger brains, complex social behaviors, and features like opposable thumbs. They include monkeys, apes, and humans.Which of the following traits are found in all primate species? Select all that apply. A) Large brains B) Opposable thumbs C) Bipedalism D) Complex social behaviors
Hominin species are characterized by bipedalism, larger brain size, and tool use.Which of the following traits are present in all primates? A) Bipedalism B) Opposable thumbs C) Large brains D) Complex social behaviors
Gorillas are great apes, part of the hominid group, and have opposable thumbs but are not fully bipedal.What was the first hominid to migrate beyond Africa?
The two suborders of primates are prosimians and anthropoids.The hominins include which species?
Hominins include species such as Australopithecus and Homo, including Homo sapiens.Which of the following terms refers to humans and their immediate ancestors?
Hominins are a group of primates that include modern humans and their immediate ancestors.Which of the following statements about primates are true?
Primates are characterized by large brains, complex social behaviors, and some have opposable thumbs.Which of the following statements regarding apes and humans are true?
Apes and humans share a common ancestor, and humans are the only fully bipedal species among the great apes.Which of the following are characteristics of primates? A) Large brains B) Bipedalism C) Complex social behaviors D) Prehensile tails
All primates have large brains relative to their body size.What was a trait that both humans and chimpanzees have?
Both humans and chimpanzees have opposable thumbs.Catarrhines have which of the following traits? A) Prehensile tails B) Downward-facing nostrils C) Large brains D) Bipedalism
Chimpanzees are our closest living relatives.