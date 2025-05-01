Primates and Homonids quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What distinguishes hominids from other primates, and which species are included in the hominid group? Hominids are a subgroup of anthropoids known as great apes, distinguished by traits like larger brains and, in humans, full bipedalism. The hominid group includes gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, orangutans, and humans.

Describe the evolutionary relationship between Australopithecus, Homo habilis, and Homo sapiens. Australopithecus is an early hominid genus native to Africa, considered an ancestor of the genus Homo. Homo habilis, known for its tool use, is an early species in the Homo genus and may have evolved from Australopithecus. Homo sapiens, or modern humans, evolved later and are anatomically modern, spreading across the globe.

What are two key features that distinguish primates from other mammals? Primates are distinguished by large brains and sophisticated visual systems, as well as complex social behaviors.

What is the main difference between prosimians and anthropoids among primates? Prosimians are more similar to early primates and include lemurs and tarsiers, while anthropoids (simians) have larger brains and include monkeys, apes, and humans.

Which primates have fully opposable thumbs, and why is this trait significant? Humans, gorillas, and chimpanzees have fully opposable thumbs, which allow for grasping, tool use, and fine motor skills.

What is bipedalism, and which hominid is fully bipedal? Bipedalism is the ability to walk on two hind limbs, and humans are the only hominids that are fully bipedal as adults.