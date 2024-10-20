Hybrid Zones exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Hybrid Zone An area where members of different species mate and produce hybrids.

What is gene flow? The transfer of genetic material between populations.

Fusion When two species merge back into one due to high gene flow.

What happens in a stable hybrid zone? Limited gene flow maintains distinct species while hybrids are produced in a well-defined area.

Reinforcement Natural selection favors prezygotic barriers, preventing hybridization and enhancing species differentiation.

What is secondary contact? When two newly evolved species come back into contact after evolving in separate areas.

Prezygotic Barriers Barriers that prevent hybrids from being formed in the first place.

What is the role of gene flow in speciation? Gene flow can counteract speciation by making populations more genetically similar.

Allopatry When species evolve in different geographic areas.

Sympatry When species live in the same geographic area and can come into contact.

What is the outcome of high gene flow in hybrid zones? High gene flow can lead to fusion, erasing species boundaries.

What does limited gene flow result in? A stable hybrid zone where distinct species are maintained.

What happens if hybrids have low fitness? Reinforcement occurs, increasing prezygotic barriers and species differentiation.

Speciation The process of forming new and distinct species in the course of evolution.

What is the effect of natural selection in reinforcement? It eliminates gene flow by favoring prezygotic barriers.

What is the significance of hybrid zones in biodiversity? They help understand speciation processes and the role of reproductive isolation.

What is the relationship between gene flow and speciation? Gene flow is the enemy of speciation as it makes populations genetically similar.

What is the result of incomplete reproductive isolation? Possible gene flow in hybrid zones, leading to various outcomes like fusion or stability.

What does a well-defined hybrid area limit? The amount of gene flow out of the hybrid zone, maintaining species boundaries.

What is the role of prezygotic barriers in reinforcement? They prevent hybrids from being formed, enhancing species differentiation.

What is the outcome of hybrids with high fitness? They can mate with parent populations, leading to fusion.

What is the effect of gene flow on species boundaries? High gene flow can erase species boundaries, leading to fusion.

What happens in areas of sympatry during reinforcement? Species develop stronger prezygotic barriers to avoid hybridization.

What is the significance of secondary contact? It determines the outcomes of hybrid zones based on gene flow.

What is the effect of limited gene flow in hybrid zones? It can result in a stable hybrid zone, maintaining distinct species.

What is the role of natural selection in hybrid zones? It can favor prezygotic barriers, leading to reinforcement.

What is the outcome of high gene flow in hybrid zones? Fusion, where species merge back into one.