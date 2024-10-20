Hybrid Zones exam Flashcards
Back
Hybrid Zones exam
How well do you know this?
1/28
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (28)
- Hybrid ZoneAn area where members of different species mate and produce hybrids.
- What is gene flow?The transfer of genetic material between populations.
- FusionWhen two species merge back into one due to high gene flow.
- What happens in a stable hybrid zone?Limited gene flow maintains distinct species while hybrids are produced in a well-defined area.
- ReinforcementNatural selection favors prezygotic barriers, preventing hybridization and enhancing species differentiation.
- What is secondary contact?When two newly evolved species come back into contact after evolving in separate areas.
- Prezygotic BarriersBarriers that prevent hybrids from being formed in the first place.
- What is the role of gene flow in speciation?Gene flow can counteract speciation by making populations more genetically similar.
- AllopatryWhen species evolve in different geographic areas.
- SympatryWhen species live in the same geographic area and can come into contact.
- What is the outcome of high gene flow in hybrid zones?High gene flow can lead to fusion, erasing species boundaries.
- What does limited gene flow result in?A stable hybrid zone where distinct species are maintained.
- What happens if hybrids have low fitness?Reinforcement occurs, increasing prezygotic barriers and species differentiation.
- SpeciationThe process of forming new and distinct species in the course of evolution.
- What is the effect of natural selection in reinforcement?It eliminates gene flow by favoring prezygotic barriers.
- What is the significance of hybrid zones in biodiversity?They help understand speciation processes and the role of reproductive isolation.
- What is the relationship between gene flow and speciation?Gene flow is the enemy of speciation as it makes populations genetically similar.
- What is the result of incomplete reproductive isolation?Possible gene flow in hybrid zones, leading to various outcomes like fusion or stability.
- What does a well-defined hybrid area limit?The amount of gene flow out of the hybrid zone, maintaining species boundaries.
- What is the role of prezygotic barriers in reinforcement?They prevent hybrids from being formed, enhancing species differentiation.
- What is the outcome of hybrids with high fitness?They can mate with parent populations, leading to fusion.
- What is the effect of gene flow on species boundaries?High gene flow can erase species boundaries, leading to fusion.
- What happens in areas of sympatry during reinforcement?Species develop stronger prezygotic barriers to avoid hybridization.
- What is the significance of secondary contact?It determines the outcomes of hybrid zones based on gene flow.
- What is the effect of limited gene flow in hybrid zones?It can result in a stable hybrid zone, maintaining distinct species.
- What is the role of natural selection in hybrid zones?It can favor prezygotic barriers, leading to reinforcement.
- What is the outcome of high gene flow in hybrid zones?Fusion, where species merge back into one.
- What is the effect of low fitness hybrids?Reinforcement, increasing prezygotic barriers and species differentiation.