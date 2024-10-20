Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Hybrid Zones exam Flashcards

Back
Hybrid Zones exam
How well do you know this?
1/28
  • Hybrid Zone
    An area where members of different species mate and produce hybrids.
  • What is gene flow?
    The transfer of genetic material between populations.
  • Fusion
    When two species merge back into one due to high gene flow.
  • What happens in a stable hybrid zone?
    Limited gene flow maintains distinct species while hybrids are produced in a well-defined area.
  • Reinforcement
    Natural selection favors prezygotic barriers, preventing hybridization and enhancing species differentiation.
  • What is secondary contact?
    When two newly evolved species come back into contact after evolving in separate areas.
  • Prezygotic Barriers
    Barriers that prevent hybrids from being formed in the first place.
  • What is the role of gene flow in speciation?
    Gene flow can counteract speciation by making populations more genetically similar.
  • Allopatry
    When species evolve in different geographic areas.
  • Sympatry
    When species live in the same geographic area and can come into contact.
  • What is the outcome of high gene flow in hybrid zones?
    High gene flow can lead to fusion, erasing species boundaries.
  • What does limited gene flow result in?
    A stable hybrid zone where distinct species are maintained.
  • What happens if hybrids have low fitness?
    Reinforcement occurs, increasing prezygotic barriers and species differentiation.
  • Speciation
    The process of forming new and distinct species in the course of evolution.
  • What is the effect of natural selection in reinforcement?
    It eliminates gene flow by favoring prezygotic barriers.
  • What is the significance of hybrid zones in biodiversity?
    They help understand speciation processes and the role of reproductive isolation.
  • What is the relationship between gene flow and speciation?
    Gene flow is the enemy of speciation as it makes populations genetically similar.
  • What is the result of incomplete reproductive isolation?
    Possible gene flow in hybrid zones, leading to various outcomes like fusion or stability.
  • What does a well-defined hybrid area limit?
    The amount of gene flow out of the hybrid zone, maintaining species boundaries.
  • What is the role of prezygotic barriers in reinforcement?
    They prevent hybrids from being formed, enhancing species differentiation.
  • What is the outcome of hybrids with high fitness?
    They can mate with parent populations, leading to fusion.
  • What is the effect of gene flow on species boundaries?
    High gene flow can erase species boundaries, leading to fusion.
  • What happens in areas of sympatry during reinforcement?
    Species develop stronger prezygotic barriers to avoid hybridization.
  • What is the significance of secondary contact?
    It determines the outcomes of hybrid zones based on gene flow.
  • What is the effect of limited gene flow in hybrid zones?
    It can result in a stable hybrid zone, maintaining distinct species.
  • What is the role of natural selection in hybrid zones?
    It can favor prezygotic barriers, leading to reinforcement.
  • What is the outcome of high gene flow in hybrid zones?
    Fusion, where species merge back into one.
  • What is the effect of low fitness hybrids?
    Reinforcement, increasing prezygotic barriers and species differentiation.