Immune System exam Flashcards

Immune System exam
  • Innate Immunity

    The body's first line of defense, providing a rapid, nonspecific response to pathogens.

  • Adaptive Immunity

    A specific immune response that targets particular pathogens and confers long-term immunity.

  • Phagocytosis

    The process by which immune cells engulf and digest pathogens.

  • What is the role of cytokines in the immune system?

    Cytokines are signaling molecules that recruit additional immune cells to infection sites.

  • Antigen Presentation

    The process by which immune cells present pieces of pathogens to the adaptive immune system.

  • What is the main function of antibodies?

    Antibodies recognize and bind to specific antigens, helping to neutralize pathogens.

  • What defines a pathogen?

    A pathogen is defined as any microorganism that causes disease.

  • Ligand-Receptor Interaction

    A process where ligands bind to receptors on immune cells, triggering responses like phagocytosis.

  • What is the difference between innate and adaptive immunity?

    Innate immunity provides a rapid, nonspecific response, while adaptive immunity targets specific pathogens and provides long-term immunity.

  • What is the purpose of antigen presentation?

    To enable the adaptive immune system to recognize and respond to specific antigens.

  • Phagocyte

    A type of immune cell that engulfs and digests pathogens.

  • What happens during phagocytosis?

    Immune cells engulf and digest pathogens, breaking them down into recognizable pieces for the adaptive immune system.

  • Antigen

    Any molecule that induces an immune response.

  • What is the role of white blood cells in the immune system?

    White blood cells are part of the immune system and help fight infections.

  • How do antibodies recognize antigens?

    Antibodies have specific binding sites that match the shape of particular antigens.

  • What is the significance of long-term immunity?

    Long-term immunity prevents reinfection by the same pathogen, thanks to the adaptive immune system.

  • Immune System

    The defense network against pathogens, comprising innate and adaptive immunity.

  • What triggers the immune response in phagocytosis?

    Ligand-receptor interactions on the surface of immune cells trigger phagocytosis.

  • What is the function of antigen-presenting cells?

    They present antigens on their surface to T cells, initiating a specific immune response.

  • How do cytokines enhance the immune response?

    By attracting additional immune cells to the site of infection.

  • What is the role of T cells in the immune system?

    T cells recognize antigens presented by antigen-presenting cells and mount a specific immune response.

  • What is the primary goal of the immune system?

    To protect the body from pathogens and prevent disease.

  • How does the adaptive immune system learn to recognize specific pathogens?

    Through the production of antibodies that are specific to antigens presented by pathogens.

  • What is the relationship between antigens and antibodies?

    Antibodies are specific to antigens and bind to them to neutralize pathogens.

  • What is the significance of antigen binding sites on antibodies?

    They are specific to particular antigens, allowing antibodies to recognize and bind to them.

  • What is the main difference between phagocytosis for nutrition and for immune response?

    In the immune response, phagocytosis aims to break down pathogens, not to obtain nutrition.