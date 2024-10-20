Immune System exam Flashcards
Innate Immunity
The body's first line of defense, providing a rapid, nonspecific response to pathogens.
Adaptive Immunity
A specific immune response that targets particular pathogens and confers long-term immunity.
Phagocytosis
The process by which immune cells engulf and digest pathogens.
What is the role of cytokines in the immune system?
Cytokines are signaling molecules that recruit additional immune cells to infection sites.
Antigen Presentation
The process by which immune cells present pieces of pathogens to the adaptive immune system.
What is the main function of antibodies?
Antibodies recognize and bind to specific antigens, helping to neutralize pathogens.
What defines a pathogen?
A pathogen is defined as any microorganism that causes disease.
Ligand-Receptor Interaction
A process where ligands bind to receptors on immune cells, triggering responses like phagocytosis.
What is the difference between innate and adaptive immunity?
Innate immunity provides a rapid, nonspecific response, while adaptive immunity targets specific pathogens and provides long-term immunity.
What is the purpose of antigen presentation?
To enable the adaptive immune system to recognize and respond to specific antigens.
Phagocyte
A type of immune cell that engulfs and digests pathogens.
What happens during phagocytosis?
Immune cells engulf and digest pathogens, breaking them down into recognizable pieces for the adaptive immune system.
Antigen
Any molecule that induces an immune response.
What is the role of white blood cells in the immune system?
White blood cells are part of the immune system and help fight infections.
How do antibodies recognize antigens?
Antibodies have specific binding sites that match the shape of particular antigens.
What is the significance of long-term immunity?
Long-term immunity prevents reinfection by the same pathogen, thanks to the adaptive immune system.
Immune System
The defense network against pathogens, comprising innate and adaptive immunity.
What triggers the immune response in phagocytosis?
Ligand-receptor interactions on the surface of immune cells trigger phagocytosis.
What is the function of antigen-presenting cells?
They present antigens on their surface to T cells, initiating a specific immune response.
How do cytokines enhance the immune response?
By attracting additional immune cells to the site of infection.
What is the role of T cells in the immune system?
T cells recognize antigens presented by antigen-presenting cells and mount a specific immune response.
What is the primary goal of the immune system?
To protect the body from pathogens and prevent disease.
How does the adaptive immune system learn to recognize specific pathogens?
Through the production of antibodies that are specific to antigens presented by pathogens.
What is the relationship between antigens and antibodies?
Antibodies are specific to antigens and bind to them to neutralize pathogens.
What is the significance of antigen binding sites on antibodies?
They are specific to particular antigens, allowing antibodies to recognize and bind to them.
What is the main difference between phagocytosis for nutrition and for immune response?
In the immune response, phagocytosis aims to break down pathogens, not to obtain nutrition.