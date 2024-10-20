Immune System quiz #2 Flashcards
How does herd immunity protect vulnerable populations?
Herd immunity occurs when a significant portion of a population becomes immune to a disease, reducing its spread and protecting those who are not immune, such as vulnerable individuals.What are the two main types of immunity in the immune system?
The two main types of immunity are innate immunity, which provides a rapid, nonspecific response, and adaptive immunity, which targets specific pathogens and confers long-term immunity.What is the role of phagocytosis in the immune system?
Phagocytosis involves immune cells engulfing and breaking down pathogens, aiding in antigen presentation for the adaptive immune system to recognize and respond to specific antigens.How do cytokines function in the immune response?
Cytokines are signaling molecules that recruit additional immune cells to infection sites, enhancing the immune response by attracting them to specific areas.What is antigen presentation and why is it important?
Antigen presentation involves immune cells displaying pathogen fragments to other immune cells, enabling the adaptive immune system to recognize and mount specific responses to antigens.How do antibodies function in adaptive immunity?
Antibodies are molecules produced by the immune system that specifically recognize and bind to antigens, helping to neutralize or eliminate pathogens.What is the difference between innate and adaptive immunity?
Innate immunity provides a rapid, nonspecific defense against pathogens, while adaptive immunity targets specific pathogens and confers long-term immunity through antibody production.What triggers the process of phagocytosis in immune cells?
Phagocytosis is triggered by ligand-receptor interactions on the surface of immune cells, allowing them to detect and engulf pathogens.Why is the adaptive immune system considered sophisticated?
The adaptive immune system is sophisticated because it can recognize specific pathogens and create long-term immunity through targeted antibody production.What role do white blood cells play in the immune system?
White blood cells are crucial components of the immune system, increasing in number during infections to help fight off pathogens through various immune responses.