Immune System quiz #3 Flashcards

Immune System quiz #3
What are the two main types of immunity in the immune system?
The two main types of immunity are innate immunity and adaptive immunity.What is the primary function of the immune system?
The primary function of the immune system is to defend the body against pathogens and prevent disease.How do immune cells recognize pathogens during phagocytosis?
Immune cells recognize pathogens through ligand-receptor interactions on their surfaces, allowing them to bind and engulf the invaders.What is antigen presentation and why is it important?
Antigen presentation is the process by which immune cells display pieces of pathogens (antigens) on their surface to activate the adaptive immune system for a specific response.How does the adaptive immune system achieve specificity in its response?
The adaptive immune system achieves specificity by producing antibodies that are tailored to recognize and bind specific antigens.How does the immune system provide long-term immunity to certain pathogens?
The adaptive immune system provides long-term immunity by generating memory cells and antibodies specific to previously encountered pathogens.What is the role of antigen-presenting cells in the immune system?
Antigen-presenting cells display antigens from pathogens on their surface to activate T cells and initiate a specific adaptive immune response.How do adaptive immune responses differ from innate immune responses in terms of speed and specificity?
Adaptive immune responses are slower to develop but highly specific to particular pathogens, while innate responses are rapid but nonspecific.How do immune cells distinguish between self and non-self molecules?
Immune cells use specific receptors to recognize foreign antigens, distinguishing them from the body's own molecules.How do cytokines help coordinate the immune response?
Cytokines act as chemical signals that attract and activate other immune cells at the site of infection, coordinating the overall response.Why is antigen presentation crucial for the activation of T cells?
Antigen presentation is crucial because T cells require the display of antigens on antigen-presenting cells to recognize and respond to specific pathogens.What is the role of white blood cells in the immune system?
White blood cells are key components of the immune system that identify, attack, and help remove pathogens from the body.What is the function of T cells in the adaptive immune system?
T cells recognize antigens presented by antigen-presenting cells and help coordinate or directly attack infected cells.What is the relationship between antigens and antibodies?
Antibodies are produced by the immune system to specifically bind to and neutralize antigens from pathogens.How do cytokines differ from hormones in their signaling function?
Cytokines act locally to recruit immune cells to infection sites, while hormones typically signal throughout the entire body.How does antigen presentation lead to the production of antibodies?
Antigen presentation activates adaptive immune cells, which then stimulate the production of antibodies specific to the presented antigen.How does the immune system prevent repeated infections by the same pathogen?
The adaptive immune system creates memory cells and antibodies that provide long-term immunity against previously encountered pathogens.How do immune cells communicate with each other during an immune response?
Immune cells communicate using signaling molecules like cytokines to coordinate and amplify the immune response.Why is it important for the immune system to distinguish between self and non-self?
Distinguishing self from non-self prevents the immune system from attacking the body's own cells, avoiding autoimmune reactions.How does the immune system respond to a secondary infection by the same pathogen?
The immune system responds more rapidly and effectively due to memory cells and pre-existing antibodies from the first exposure.How do cytokines enhance the immune response at the site of infection?
Cytokines attract and activate more immune cells at the infection site, increasing the strength and effectiveness of the response.How does antigen presentation contribute to immune memory?
Antigen presentation activates adaptive immune cells, leading to the formation of memory cells that remember the pathogen.How do antibodies help neutralize pathogens?
Antibodies bind to pathogens, blocking their activity and marking them for destruction by other immune cells.Why is the immune system considered a defense network?
It consists of various cells and tissues working together to protect the body from pathogens.What is the function of memory cells in preventing future infections?
Memory cells enable a faster and stronger immune response upon re-exposure to the same pathogen.What is the significance of antigen-antibody specificity?
Specificity ensures that antibodies only target and neutralize the correct pathogens.What is the main goal of the adaptive immune system?
The main goal is to provide specific, long-term protection against pathogens.Why is it important for the immune system to have both rapid and specific responses?
Rapid responses control infections early, while specific responses eliminate pathogens and provide lasting immunity.How does the immune system prevent pathogens from causing harm?
It detects, attacks, and removes pathogens through coordinated actions of innate and adaptive immunity.How does the adaptive immune system remember past infections?
It creates memory cells that recognize and respond quickly to previously encountered pathogens.What is the process by which immune cells engulf and destroy pathogens called?
This process is called phagocytosis.How do antigen-presenting cells activate T cells?
They display antigens on their surface, which are recognized by T cells, triggering their activation.Why is long-term immunity beneficial for an organism?
Long-term immunity protects against repeated infections by the same pathogen.What is the main difference between innate and adaptive immune cells?
Innate immune cells respond nonspecifically and rapidly, while adaptive immune cells respond specifically and more slowly.How do immune cells use receptors to identify pathogens?
They use receptors to detect specific ligands on the surface of pathogens.What is the importance of antigen presentation in the immune response?
It allows the adaptive immune system to recognize and mount a specific response to pathogens.How do cytokines influence the movement of immune cells?
Cytokines act as chemical signals that guide immune cells to the site of infection.What is the role of antibodies in adaptive immunity?
Antibodies specifically bind to antigens, neutralizing pathogens and marking them for destruction.How does the immune system ensure that only harmful invaders are targeted?
It uses specific receptors to distinguish between self and non-self molecules, targeting only foreign antigens.What happens after a pathogen is broken down by a phagocytic cell?
Fragments of the pathogen are presented as antigens to activate the adaptive immune system.