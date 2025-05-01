Immune System quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main types of immunity in the immune system? The two main types of immunity are innate immunity and adaptive immunity.

What is the primary function of the immune system? The primary function of the immune system is to defend the body against pathogens and prevent disease.

How do immune cells recognize pathogens during phagocytosis? Immune cells recognize pathogens through ligand-receptor interactions on their surfaces, allowing them to bind and engulf the invaders.

What is antigen presentation and why is it important? Antigen presentation is the process by which immune cells display pieces of pathogens (antigens) on their surface to activate the adaptive immune system for a specific response.

How does the adaptive immune system achieve specificity in its response? The adaptive immune system achieves specificity by producing antibodies that are tailored to recognize and bind specific antigens.

How does the immune system provide long-term immunity to certain pathogens? The adaptive immune system provides long-term immunity by generating memory cells and antibodies specific to previously encountered pathogens.