Immune System quiz #4 Flashcards

How does the immune system coordinate a response to infection? It uses signaling molecules like cytokines and antigen presentation to recruit and activate immune cells.

What is the benefit of having memory cells in the immune system? Memory cells enable a faster and more effective response to future infections by the same pathogen.

How do immune cells recognize when to initiate phagocytosis? They detect ligands on pathogens using surface receptors, triggering phagocytosis.

What is the function of antigen-binding sites on antibodies? Antigen-binding sites allow antibodies to specifically attach to and neutralize particular antigens.

How does the immune system respond to pathogens it has never encountered before? The innate immune system responds first, followed by the adaptive immune system developing a specific response.

Why is specificity important in the adaptive immune response? Specificity ensures that the immune system targets only the correct pathogens, avoiding damage to the body's own cells.