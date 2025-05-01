Immune System quiz #4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Immune System quiz #4

Immune System quiz #4
  • How does the immune system coordinate a response to infection?
    It uses signaling molecules like cytokines and antigen presentation to recruit and activate immune cells.
  • What is the benefit of having memory cells in the immune system?
    Memory cells enable a faster and more effective response to future infections by the same pathogen.
  • How do immune cells recognize when to initiate phagocytosis?
    They detect ligands on pathogens using surface receptors, triggering phagocytosis.
  • What is the function of antigen-binding sites on antibodies?
    Antigen-binding sites allow antibodies to specifically attach to and neutralize particular antigens.
  • How does the immune system respond to pathogens it has never encountered before?
    The innate immune system responds first, followed by the adaptive immune system developing a specific response.
  • Why is specificity important in the adaptive immune response?
    Specificity ensures that the immune system targets only the correct pathogens, avoiding damage to the body's own cells.
  • How do cytokines help amplify the immune response?
    Cytokines recruit and activate more immune cells, increasing the strength of the immune response.
  • What is the main role of phagocytic cells in the immune system?
    Phagocytic cells engulf and destroy pathogens, helping to clear infections.
  • How does antigen presentation link innate and adaptive immunity?
    Antigen presentation allows innate immune cells to activate adaptive immune cells, bridging the two systems.
  • What is the purpose of producing antibodies during an immune response?
    Antibodies specifically bind to and neutralize pathogens, aiding in their elimination.
  • How do immune cells avoid attacking the body's own tissues?
    They recognize self-molecules and only target foreign antigens.
  • What is the significance of immune memory in disease prevention?
    Immune memory allows for rapid and effective responses to previously encountered pathogens, preventing reinfection.