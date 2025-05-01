Immune System quiz #4 Flashcards
How does the immune system coordinate a response to infection?
It uses signaling molecules like cytokines and antigen presentation to recruit and activate immune cells.What is the benefit of having memory cells in the immune system?
Memory cells enable a faster and more effective response to future infections by the same pathogen.How do immune cells recognize when to initiate phagocytosis?
They detect ligands on pathogens using surface receptors, triggering phagocytosis.What is the function of antigen-binding sites on antibodies?
Antigen-binding sites allow antibodies to specifically attach to and neutralize particular antigens.How does the immune system respond to pathogens it has never encountered before?
The innate immune system responds first, followed by the adaptive immune system developing a specific response.Why is specificity important in the adaptive immune response?
Specificity ensures that the immune system targets only the correct pathogens, avoiding damage to the body's own cells.How do cytokines help amplify the immune response?
Cytokines recruit and activate more immune cells, increasing the strength of the immune response.What is the main role of phagocytic cells in the immune system?
Phagocytic cells engulf and destroy pathogens, helping to clear infections.How does antigen presentation link innate and adaptive immunity?
Antigen presentation allows innate immune cells to activate adaptive immune cells, bridging the two systems.What is the purpose of producing antibodies during an immune response?
Antibodies specifically bind to and neutralize pathogens, aiding in their elimination.How do immune cells avoid attacking the body's own tissues?
They recognize self-molecules and only target foreign antigens.What is the significance of immune memory in disease prevention?
Immune memory allows for rapid and effective responses to previously encountered pathogens, preventing reinfection.