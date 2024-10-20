Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance exam Flashcards

Back
Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance exam
How well do you know this?
1/27

  • Incomplete Dominance

    A pattern of inheritance where heterozygous individuals show a blended phenotype that is an intermediate of the phenotypes from the two alleles.

  • Codominance

    A pattern of inheritance where heterozygotes with two different alleles equally express both phenotypes from each allele in patches.

  • What phenotype results from a cross between a homozygous red flower and a homozygous white flower in incomplete dominance?

    Pink flowers.

  • What does the term 'co' in codominance signify?

    Together.

  • What is the phenotype of a heterozygous individual in codominance?

    Both phenotypes are equally expressed in patches.

  • Example of Incomplete Dominance

    Pink flowers from a cross between red and white flowers.

  • Example of Codominance

    AB blood type in humans.

  • What are the possible alleles for human blood type?

    IA, IB, and i.

  • What blood type results from the genotype IAIB?

    AB blood type.

  • What does the genotype ii result in?

    Type O blood.

  • What is the phenotype of a genotype IAi?

    Type A blood.

  • What is the phenotype of a genotype IBi?

    Type B blood.

  • What does the IA allele code for?

    A molecules on the surface of red blood cells.

  • What does the IB allele code for?

    B molecules on the surface of red blood cells.

  • What is the result of a cross between a homozygous red flower and a homozygous white flower in codominance?

    Flowers with patches of red and white.

  • What is the key difference between incomplete dominance and codominance?

    Incomplete dominance results in a blended phenotype, while codominance results in both phenotypes being equally expressed.

  • What does the lowercase i allele represent in human blood types?

    A recessive allele that does not produce any surface molecules on red blood cells.

  • What is the phenotype of a genotype IAIA?

    Type A blood.

  • What is the phenotype of a genotype IBIB?

    Type B blood.

  • What does it mean if an allele is recessive?

    It is masked by the presence of a dominant allele and does not affect the phenotype in a heterozygous individual.

  • What is the phenotype of a flower with genotype R1R2 in incomplete dominance?

    Pink flower.

  • What is the phenotype of a flower with genotype R1R2 in codominance?

    Flower with patches of red and white.

  • What does the term 'phenotype' refer to?

    The observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, as determined by both genetic makeup and environmental influences.

  • What does the term 'genotype' refer to?

    The genetic constitution of an organism in terms of its alleles.

  • What is the result of a cross between two heterozygous individuals in incomplete dominance?

    A mix of red, white, and pink flowers.

  • What is the result of a cross between two heterozygous individuals in codominance?

    A mix of flowers with patches of red and white.

  • What is the significance of understanding incomplete dominance and codominance?

    It is crucial for grasping genetic variation and inheritance patterns, foundational in genetics and biology.