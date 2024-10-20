Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance quiz #2 Flashcards

What type of inheritance is observed in a flower that exhibits a pink phenotype from red and white parent flowers?
The inheritance type is incomplete dominance, where the heterozygous phenotype is a blend of the two parent phenotypes.
What type of inheritance do two alleles have if their traits blend together in the offspring?
This type of inheritance is called incomplete dominance.
How many different phenotypes can be produced by a pair of codominant alleles?
A pair of codominant alleles can produce three different phenotypes: one for each homozygous condition and one for the heterozygous condition where both alleles are equally expressed.
Which of the following is an example of codominance in genetic traits? A) Pink flowers from red and white parents B) AB blood type in humans C) Green peas from yellow and green parents D) Blue eyes from brown and blue parents
B) AB blood type in humans
How are codominant alleles and incompletely dominant alleles similar? How are they different?
Both involve heterozygous individuals. In codominance, both alleles are fully expressed, while in incomplete dominance, the phenotype is a blend of the two alleles.
Which blood type is an example of co-dominance?
Type AB blood is an example of co-dominance.
What describes an inheritance pattern that shows incomplete dominance?
Incomplete dominance is when the heterozygous phenotype is a blend of the two homozygous phenotypes.
Which of the following is an example of an incomplete dominant inheritance? A) Red and white patches on a flower B) Pink flowers from red and white parents C) Type O blood in humans D) Green peas from yellow and green parents
B) Pink flowers from red and white parents
How is a codominant trait expressed?
A codominant trait is expressed by showing both alleles equally in the phenotype, such as patches of red and white in a flower.
Which trait is an example of incomplete dominance in humans?
An example of incomplete dominance in humans is wavy hair, which is a blend of curly and straight hair.
What type of inheritance results in type AB blood?
Type AB blood results from codominant inheritance.
In codominant inheritance, how are the alleles expressed?
In codominant inheritance, both alleles are expressed equally in the phenotype.
Which of the following is an example of the blending of phenotypes? A) Red and white patches on a flower B) Pink flowers from red and white parents C) Type AB blood in humans D) Green peas from yellow and green parents
B) Pink flowers from red and white parents
Which of the following terms means that two alleles combine and create a blended physical trait? A) Codominance B) Incomplete dominance C) Complete dominance D) Recessive inheritance
B) Incomplete dominance
Which of the following is an example of incomplete dominance in humans? A) AB blood type B) Sickle cell trait C) Wavy hair D) Freckles
C) Wavy hair
How is codominance expressed in an organism?
Codominance is expressed by both alleles being equally visible in the phenotype, such as in AB blood type where both A and B antigens are present.
Which of the following human genetic conditions is an example of incomplete dominance? A) Sickle cell anemia B) Cystic fibrosis C) Tay-Sachs disease D) Hypercholesterolemia
D) Hypercholesterolemia
In which case might the offspring’s trait be mistaken for a blend of traits of parents?
The offspring's trait might be mistaken for a blend in cases of incomplete dominance, where the heterozygous phenotype is intermediate between the two parents.