Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance quiz #3 Flashcards

How does codominance explain the inheritance of human blood types, particularly the AB blood type? In human blood types, codominance is seen when both IA and IB alleles are present in a heterozygous individual. Neither allele masks the other, so both A and B molecules are equally expressed on the surface of red blood cells, resulting in the AB blood type.

What is incomplete dominance in genetics? Incomplete dominance is a pattern of inheritance where heterozygous individuals display a blended phenotype that is intermediate between the two parental phenotypes.

What phenotype results from crossing a homozygous red flower with a homozygous white flower under incomplete dominance? The offspring will have a pink flower phenotype, which is a blend of the red and white parental phenotypes.

How does the phenotype of a heterozygote differ between incomplete dominance and codominance? In incomplete dominance, the heterozygote shows a blended intermediate phenotype, while in codominance, both parental phenotypes are equally and separately expressed.

What is codominance and how does it differ from incomplete dominance? Codominance is when both alleles in a heterozygote are equally expressed in patches, rather than blending together as in incomplete dominance.

Describe the appearance of a flower with codominant red and white alleles. The flower will have both red and white patches, with each color expressed equally rather than blending into a new color.