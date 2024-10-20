Interphase quiz #2 Flashcards
Interphase quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Which components are replicated during the S phase of interphase?
During the S phase of interphase, DNA and centrosomes are replicated.How does interphase prepare cells for mitosis?
Interphase prepares cells for mitosis by allowing cell growth, DNA replication, and the production of organelles and proteins necessary for cell division.What happens during the S phase of interphase?
During the S phase of interphase, DNA synthesis occurs, resulting in replicated chromosomes and centrosomes.Which events occur during the G2 stage of interphase?
During the G2 stage of interphase, the cell continues to grow, produces proteins, and prepares for mitosis.What occurs during interphase?
During interphase, the cell grows, replicates its DNA, and prepares for mitosis through the G1, S, and G2 phases.Which of the following events does not occur during interphase of the cell cycle? A) DNA replication B) Cell growth C) Chromosome separation D) Organelle production
C) Chromosome separationWhich event occurs during interphase?
DNA replication occurs during the S phase of interphase.What is the function of interphase in the eukaryotic cell cycle?
The function of interphase is to prepare the cell for division by growing, replicating DNA, and producing necessary organelles and proteins.What are the stages of interphase?
The stages of interphase are G1, S, and G2.What happens during the G1 phase of interphase?
During the G1 phase of interphase, the cell grows and performs its normal functions, producing organelles and proteins.What happens in the S phase of interphase?
In the S phase of interphase, DNA synthesis occurs, resulting in replicated chromosomes and centrosomes.What three phases of the cell cycle are considered interphase?
The three phases considered interphase are G1, S, and G2.What are the three phases of interphase?
The three phases of interphase are G1, S, and G2.Which of the following phases is not part of interphase? A) G1 B) S C) G2 D) M
D) MWhich statement(s) characterize(s) the S phase of interphase?
The S phase of interphase is characterized by DNA synthesis and centrosome replication.What occurs during the S phase of interphase?
During the S phase of interphase, DNA and centrosomes are replicated.What are the 3 phases of interphase?
The 3 phases of interphase are G1, S, and G2.What happens during the S (synthesis) phase of interphase?
During the S phase, DNA synthesis occurs, resulting in replicated chromosomes and centrosomes.Which phase of interphase occurs first?
The G1 phase occurs first in interphase.During which phase do cells duplicate their organelles to prepare for division?
Cells duplicate their organelles during the G1 phase of interphase.In which series are the stages of interphase in the correct order? A) G1, S, G2 B) S, G1, G2 C) G2, S, G1 D) G1, G2, S
A) G1, S, G2Which of the following is not occurring during interphase? A) DNA replication B) Cell growth C) Chromosome separation D) Organelle production
C) Chromosome separationIn which phase of the cell cycle do cells grow and synthesize new proteins and organelles?
Cells grow and synthesize new proteins and organelles during the G1 phase of interphase.Which of the following happens during interphase? A) DNA replication B) Chromosome separation C) Cytokinesis D) Cell death
A) DNA replicationWhich of the following happens during interphase?
DNA replication and cell growth happen during interphase.In what phase are cells growing and replicating their DNA?
Cells grow and replicate their DNA during the S phase of interphase.What happens during the S phase of interphase?
During the S phase, DNA synthesis occurs, resulting in replicated chromosomes and centrosomes.In which stage of the cell cycle are chromosomes duplicated?
Chromosomes are duplicated during the S phase of interphase.Which of the following does not occur during interphase? A) DNA replication B) Cell growth C) Chromosome separation D) Organelle production
C) Chromosome separationWhich of the following does not occur in interphase?
Chromosome separation does not occur in interphase.Which occurs during the S phase of interphase?
DNA and centrosome replication occur during the S phase of interphase.Which statement(s) describe(s) the G2 phase of interphase?
The G2 phase involves cell growth and preparation for mitosis.What happens in the G1 phase of interphase?
In the G1 phase, the cell grows and performs its normal functions, producing organelles and proteins.In which part of interphase are the chromosomes replicated?
Chromosomes are replicated during the S phase of interphase.When does interphase occur?
Interphase occurs between cell divisions, before mitosis.What happens in the G2 phase of interphase?
In the G2 phase, the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis by producing necessary proteins.Which of the following events does not occur during one of the three phases of interphase? A) DNA replication B) Cell growth C) Chromosome separation D) Organelle production
C) Chromosome separationDuring what phase of interphase are the chromosomes duplicated?
Chromosomes are duplicated during the S phase of interphase.What is the purpose of the G2 phase of interphase? Check all that apply. A) DNA replication B) Cell growth C) Preparation for mitosis D) Chromosome separation
B) Cell growth, C) Preparation for mitosisIn what stage is a cell before mitosis begins?
A cell is in the G2 phase of interphase before mitosis begins.