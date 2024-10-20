Interphase quiz #3 Flashcards
Interphase quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
What happens in the S phase of interphase?
In the S phase, DNA synthesis occurs, resulting in replicated chromosomes and centrosomes.Why is interphase the longest stage of the cell cycle?
Interphase is the longest stage because it involves cell growth, DNA replication, and preparation for mitosis, which are time-consuming processes.Which of the following phases in the cell cycle is considered a resting phase? A) G0 B) G1 C) S D) G2
A) G0