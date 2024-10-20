Interphase quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Interphase quiz #3
  • What happens in the S phase of interphase?
    In the S phase, DNA synthesis occurs, resulting in replicated chromosomes and centrosomes.
  • Why is interphase the longest stage of the cell cycle?
    Interphase is the longest stage because it involves cell growth, DNA replication, and preparation for mitosis, which are time-consuming processes.
  • Which of the following phases in the cell cycle is considered a resting phase? A) G0 B) G1 C) S D) G2
    A) G0