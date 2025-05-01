Interphase quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the significance of the S phase during interphase? The S phase is significant because it is when DNA replication occurs, resulting in duplicated chromosomes, and the centrosome is also replicated in preparation for mitosis.

What happens to a cell that enters the G0 phase, and how does this differ from the other interphase subphases? A cell in the G0 phase exits the cell cycle and does not divide; this is different from G1, S, and G2, where the cell is preparing for or actively progressing toward division.

How does the cell prepare for mitosis during the G2 phase of interphase? During G2, the cell continues to grow and produces proteins and other components necessary for mitosis, ensuring it is ready to divide.

What are the three main subphases of interphase and what general processes occur in each? The three main subphases are G1 (cell growth and normal functions), S (DNA and centrosome replication), and G2 (continued growth and preparation for mitosis).

What is the primary event that characterizes the S phase of interphase? The S phase is characterized by DNA replication, resulting in duplicated chromosomes, and the replication of the centrosome.

