Interphase quiz #4 Flashcards

What is the significance of the S phase during interphase?
The S phase is significant because it is when DNA replication occurs, resulting in duplicated chromosomes, and the centrosome is also replicated in preparation for mitosis.
What happens to a cell that enters the G0 phase, and how does this differ from the other interphase subphases?
A cell in the G0 phase exits the cell cycle and does not divide; this is different from G1, S, and G2, where the cell is preparing for or actively progressing toward division.
How does the cell prepare for mitosis during the G2 phase of interphase?
During G2, the cell continues to grow and produces proteins and other components necessary for mitosis, ensuring it is ready to divide.
What are the three main subphases of interphase and what general processes occur in each?
The three main subphases are G1 (cell growth and normal functions), S (DNA and centrosome replication), and G2 (continued growth and preparation for mitosis).
What is the function of the centrosome, and when is it replicated during the cell cycle?
The centrosome organizes the mitotic spindle, which is crucial for chromosome separation during mitosis, and it is replicated during the S phase.
Why is interphase considered the longest phase of the cell cycle?
Interphase is the longest phase because it involves extensive cell growth, organelle production, DNA replication, and preparation for division, all of which take more time than the relatively quick M phase.
What is the difference between the centrosome and the centromere?
The centrosome is a cytoplasmic protein complex that organizes the mitotic spindle, while the centromere is the region on a chromosome where sister chromatids are joined.