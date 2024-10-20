Skip to main content
Introduction to Biomolecules exam Flashcards

Introduction to Biomolecules exam
  • Biomolecules

    Molecules found in living organisms and essential for life.

  • What are the four primary classes of biomolecules?

    Carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.

  • Monomers

    Building blocks of biomolecules, such as monosaccharides, amino acids, nucleotides, and fatty acids.

  • Carbohydrates

    Biomolecules that provide energy.

  • Proteins

    Biomolecules that support structure and function.

  • Nucleic Acids

    Biomolecules that store genetic information.

  • Lipids

    Biomolecules involved in energy storage and cellular membranes.

  • What is the function of carbohydrates?

    To provide energy.

  • What is the function of proteins?

    To support structure and function.

  • What is the function of nucleic acids?

    To store genetic information.

  • What is the function of lipids?

    Energy storage and forming cellular membranes.

  • Monosaccharides

    Simple sugar monomers of carbohydrates.

  • Amino Acids

    Monomers of proteins.

  • Nucleotides

    Monomers of nucleic acids.

  • Fatty Acids

    Monomers of lipids.

  • What are the monomers of carbohydrates?

    Monosaccharides.

  • What are the monomers of proteins?

    Amino acids.

  • What are the monomers of nucleic acids?

    Nucleotides.

  • What are the monomers of lipids?

    Fatty acids.

  • Simple Carbohydrates

    Carbohydrates consisting of one or two sugar molecules.

  • Complex Carbohydrates

    Carbohydrates consisting of long chains of sugar molecules.

  • Oligosaccharides

    Carbohydrates composed of 3-10 monosaccharides.

  • Polysaccharides

    Carbohydrates composed of more than 10 monosaccharides.

  • What are simple carbohydrates?

    Carbohydrates with one or two sugar molecules.

  • What are complex carbohydrates?

    Carbohydrates with long chains of sugar molecules.

  • What are oligosaccharides?

    Carbohydrates with 2-10 monosaccharides.

  • What are polysaccharides?

    Carbohydrates with more than 10 monosaccharides.

  • Phospholipids

    A type of lipid that forms cellular membranes.

  • Steroids

    A type of lipid involved in signaling and structural functions.

  • Waxes

    A type of lipid that provides protective coatings.