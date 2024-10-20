Introduction to Biomolecules quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Biomolecules quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
What are the four primary classes of biomolecules?
The four primary classes of biomolecules are carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.What is endosperm?
Endosperm is a tissue produced inside the seeds of most flowering plants following fertilization, providing nutrition to the developing embryo.Which of the following groups is primarily involved in synthesizing molecules needed by the cell? a) Carbohydrates b) Proteins c) Nucleic acids d) Lipids
b) ProteinsWhich types of biological macromolecules store energy?
Carbohydrates and lipids are the primary biological macromolecules that store energy.How many categories of biomolecules are there?
There are four categories of biomolecules.Which biomolecules are found in all organisms?
Carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids are found in all organisms.What is a biomolecule?
A biomolecule is an organic molecule that is essential to living organisms, composed of carbon and hydrogen atoms linked covalently.Why are biological macromolecules considered organic?
Biological macromolecules are considered organic because they contain carbon atoms covalently bonded to hydrogen atoms.What three elements are in all biomolecules?
The three elements present in all biomolecules are carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.What are the major categories of biological macromolecules?
The major categories of biological macromolecules are carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.What elements are common to all four biomolecules?
Carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen are common to all four biomolecules.Which of these are classes of biological molecules? a) Carbohydrates b) Proteins c) Nucleic acids d) Lipids
a) Carbohydrates, b) Proteins, c) Nucleic acids, d) LipidsWhich biomolecules make up the glycocalyx in bacterial cells?
The glycocalyx in bacterial cells is primarily made up of carbohydrates and proteins.Which of these biomolecules are found in all of your cells and make you unique?
Nucleic acids, specifically DNA, are found in all of your cells and make you unique.Which elements are present in all biomolecules?
Carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen are present in all biomolecules.What are the functions of the four major types of biomolecules?
Carbohydrates provide energy, proteins support structure and function, nucleic acids store genetic information, and lipids play roles in energy storage and cellular membranes.Which type of biomolecule is it? a) Carbohydrates b) Proteins c) Nucleic acids d) Lipids
This question requires context to determine the specific biomolecule type.What macromolecule does your body never break down for energy?
Nucleic acids are not typically broken down for energy by the body.What is the essential element common to all biological molecules?
Carbon is the essential element common to all biological molecules.What are glycoproteins made of?
Glycoproteins are made of carbohydrates and proteins.Which two classes of biomolecules function in energy storage?
Carbohydrates and lipids function in energy storage.What 3 elements do all of the above biomolecules have in common?
Carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen are common to all biomolecules.Which biological macromolecule is not considered a polymer?
Lipids are not considered polymers.Which macromolecules are found in ribosomes?
Proteins and nucleic acids (specifically rRNA) are found in ribosomes.