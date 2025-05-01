Skip to main content
Introduction to Biomolecules quiz #3 Flashcards

Introduction to Biomolecules quiz #3
  • Name the four primary classes of biomolecules.
    The four primary classes of biomolecules are carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in living organisms?
    Carbohydrates primarily provide energy for living organisms.
  • What are the building blocks of proteins?
    The building blocks of proteins are amino acids.
  • Which biomolecule class is important for energy storage and forming cellular membranes?
    Lipids are important for energy storage and forming cellular membranes.
  • What is the primary function of proteins in cells?
    Proteins support structure and function in cells.
  • How are biomolecules classified based on their structure?
    Biomolecules are classified into carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids based on their structure and function.
  • What type of bonds link carbon and hydrogen in biomolecules?
    Carbon and hydrogen in biomolecules are linked by covalent bonds.
  • List the monomers for each of the four primary biomolecule classes.
    Carbohydrates: monosaccharides; Proteins: amino acids; Nucleic acids: nucleotides; Lipids: fatty acids.
  • What is the role of lipids in cellular membranes?
    Lipids form the structural basis of cellular membranes, providing a barrier and matrix for membrane proteins.
  • What is a polymer in the context of biomolecules?
    A polymer is a large molecule made by joining many monomers together.
  • What is the main structural difference between DNA and RNA?
    DNA is typically double-stranded, while RNA is usually single-stranded.
  • What are the four types of lipids mentioned in the lesson?
    The four types of lipids are fats, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes.
  • What is the function of phospholipids in cells?
    Phospholipids form the main component of cell membranes.
  • What is the significance of amino acids in biology?
    Amino acids are significant because they are the monomers that make up proteins, which perform many vital functions.
  • What is the relationship between monomers and polymers?
    Polymers are made by linking together many monomers.
  • What is the main function of fats in living organisms?
    Fats primarily function as long-term energy storage molecules.
  • What are steroids and to which biomolecule class do they belong?
    Steroids are a type of lipid characterized by a four-ring structure.
  • What is the role of waxes in living organisms?
    Waxes provide protective coatings in plants and animals.
  • How do nucleic acids differ from proteins in their biological function?
    Nucleic acids store and transmit genetic information, while proteins perform structural and functional roles.
  • What is the basic structure of a nucleotide?
    A nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
  • What is the function of polysaccharides in living organisms?
    Polysaccharides function as energy storage (e.g., starch, glycogen) and structural support (e.g., cellulose).
  • What is the importance of covalent bonds in biomolecules?
    Covalent bonds provide stability and structure to biomolecules by linking atoms together.
  • What is the difference between DNA and RNA?
    DNA stores genetic information, while RNA is involved in protein synthesis and gene regulation.
  • What is the function of enzymes in biological systems?
    Enzymes, which are proteins, speed up biochemical reactions.
  • What is a phospholipid and why is it important?
    A phospholipid is a lipid with a phosphate group, crucial for forming cell membranes.
  • What are the main components of a protein?
    Proteins are composed of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.
  • What is the role of carbohydrates in cell recognition?
    Carbohydrates on cell surfaces are involved in cell recognition and signaling.
  • How do lipids contribute to waterproofing in organisms?
    Lipids, such as waxes, create waterproof barriers in plants and animals.
  • What is the significance of the carbon backbone in biomolecules?
    The carbon backbone provides structural stability and versatility for forming complex biomolecules.
  • What is a peptide bond?
    A peptide bond is a covalent bond linking two amino acids in a protein.
  • What is the function of glycogen in animals?
    Glycogen serves as a storage form of glucose in animals.
  • What is cellulose and what is its biological role?
    Cellulose is a polysaccharide that provides structural support in plant cell walls.
  • What is the difference between a monomer and a polymer?
    A monomer is a single building block, while a polymer is a chain of many monomers.
  • What is the function of RNA in cells?
    RNA functions in protein synthesis and gene regulation.
  • What are the main types of nucleic acids?
    The main types of nucleic acids are DNA and RNA.
  • What is the role of structural proteins in organisms?
    Structural proteins provide support and shape to cells and tissues.
  • What is a disaccharide?
    A disaccharide is a carbohydrate composed of two monosaccharide units.
  • How do fatty acids contribute to the structure of lipids?
    Fatty acids are long hydrocarbon chains that form the hydrophobic tails of many lipids.
  • What is the function of starch in plants?
    Starch serves as an energy storage polysaccharide in plants.
  • What is the importance of hydrogen in biomolecules?
    Hydrogen atoms participate in forming covalent bonds and contribute to the structure of biomolecules.