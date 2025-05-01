Introduction to Biomolecules quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Name the four primary classes of biomolecules. The four primary classes of biomolecules are carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.

What is the main function of carbohydrates in living organisms? Carbohydrates primarily provide energy for living organisms.

What are the building blocks of proteins? The building blocks of proteins are amino acids.

Which biomolecule class is important for energy storage and forming cellular membranes? Lipids are important for energy storage and forming cellular membranes.

What is the primary function of proteins in cells? Proteins support structure and function in cells.

How are biomolecules classified based on their structure? Biomolecules are classified into carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids based on their structure and function.