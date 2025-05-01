Introduction to Biomolecules quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to Biomolecules quiz #3
Name the four primary classes of biomolecules.
The four primary classes of biomolecules are carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.What is the main function of carbohydrates in living organisms?
Carbohydrates primarily provide energy for living organisms.What are the building blocks of proteins?
The building blocks of proteins are amino acids.Which biomolecule class is important for energy storage and forming cellular membranes?
Lipids are important for energy storage and forming cellular membranes.What is the primary function of proteins in cells?
Proteins support structure and function in cells.How are biomolecules classified based on their structure?
Biomolecules are classified into carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids based on their structure and function.What type of bonds link carbon and hydrogen in biomolecules?
Carbon and hydrogen in biomolecules are linked by covalent bonds.List the monomers for each of the four primary biomolecule classes.
Carbohydrates: monosaccharides; Proteins: amino acids; Nucleic acids: nucleotides; Lipids: fatty acids.What is the role of lipids in cellular membranes?
Lipids form the structural basis of cellular membranes, providing a barrier and matrix for membrane proteins.What is a polymer in the context of biomolecules?
A polymer is a large molecule made by joining many monomers together.What is the main structural difference between DNA and RNA?
DNA is typically double-stranded, while RNA is usually single-stranded.What are the four types of lipids mentioned in the lesson?
The four types of lipids are fats, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes.What is the function of phospholipids in cells?
Phospholipids form the main component of cell membranes.What is the significance of amino acids in biology?
Amino acids are significant because they are the monomers that make up proteins, which perform many vital functions.What is the relationship between monomers and polymers?
Polymers are made by linking together many monomers.What is the main function of fats in living organisms?
Fats primarily function as long-term energy storage molecules.What are steroids and to which biomolecule class do they belong?
Steroids are a type of lipid characterized by a four-ring structure.What is the role of waxes in living organisms?
Waxes provide protective coatings in plants and animals.How do nucleic acids differ from proteins in their biological function?
Nucleic acids store and transmit genetic information, while proteins perform structural and functional roles.What is the basic structure of a nucleotide?
A nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.What is the function of polysaccharides in living organisms?
Polysaccharides function as energy storage (e.g., starch, glycogen) and structural support (e.g., cellulose).What is the importance of covalent bonds in biomolecules?
Covalent bonds provide stability and structure to biomolecules by linking atoms together.What is the difference between DNA and RNA?
DNA stores genetic information, while RNA is involved in protein synthesis and gene regulation.What is the function of enzymes in biological systems?
Enzymes, which are proteins, speed up biochemical reactions.What is a phospholipid and why is it important?
A phospholipid is a lipid with a phosphate group, crucial for forming cell membranes.What are the main components of a protein?
Proteins are composed of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.What is the role of carbohydrates in cell recognition?
Carbohydrates on cell surfaces are involved in cell recognition and signaling.How do lipids contribute to waterproofing in organisms?
Lipids, such as waxes, create waterproof barriers in plants and animals.What is the significance of the carbon backbone in biomolecules?
The carbon backbone provides structural stability and versatility for forming complex biomolecules.What is a peptide bond?
A peptide bond is a covalent bond linking two amino acids in a protein.What is the function of glycogen in animals?
Glycogen serves as a storage form of glucose in animals.What is cellulose and what is its biological role?
Cellulose is a polysaccharide that provides structural support in plant cell walls.What is the difference between a monomer and a polymer?
A monomer is a single building block, while a polymer is a chain of many monomers.What is the function of RNA in cells?
RNA functions in protein synthesis and gene regulation.What are the main types of nucleic acids?
The main types of nucleic acids are DNA and RNA.What is the role of structural proteins in organisms?
Structural proteins provide support and shape to cells and tissues.What is a disaccharide?
A disaccharide is a carbohydrate composed of two monosaccharide units.How do fatty acids contribute to the structure of lipids?
Fatty acids are long hydrocarbon chains that form the hydrophobic tails of many lipids.What is the function of starch in plants?
Starch serves as an energy storage polysaccharide in plants.What is the importance of hydrogen in biomolecules?
Hydrogen atoms participate in forming covalent bonds and contribute to the structure of biomolecules.