Introduction to Biomolecules quiz #4 Flashcards

Introduction to Biomolecules quiz #4
  • What is the role of nucleic acids in heredity?
    Nucleic acids store and transmit genetic information from one generation to the next.
  • What is a macromolecule?
    A macromolecule is a large, complex molecule, such as a protein, nucleic acid, or polysaccharide.
  • What is the function of chitin in organisms?
    Chitin provides structural support in the exoskeletons of arthropods and cell walls of fungi.
  • What is the significance of the sequence of amino acids in a protein?
    The sequence of amino acids determines a protein's structure and function.
  • What is the role of cholesterol in cell membranes?
    Cholesterol stabilizes and maintains the fluidity of cell membranes.
  • What is a hydrocarbon chain and where is it found in biomolecules?
    A hydrocarbon chain is a chain of carbon and hydrogen atoms, commonly found in fatty acids and lipids.
  • What is the function of ribose in nucleic acids?
    Ribose is the sugar component of RNA nucleotides.
  • What is the difference between saturated and unsaturated fatty acids?
    Saturated fatty acids have no double bonds between carbon atoms, while unsaturated fatty acids have one or more double bonds.
  • What is the function of hemoglobin in the body?
    Hemoglobin is a protein that transports oxygen in the blood.
  • What is the role of enzymes in metabolism?
    Enzymes accelerate metabolic reactions, making them essential for metabolism.
  • What is a glycosidic bond?
    A glycosidic bond is a covalent bond that links two monosaccharides in a carbohydrate.
  • What is the function of DNA in cells?
    DNA stores genetic information necessary for cell function and inheritance.
  • What is the role of messenger RNA (mRNA)?
    mRNA carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes for protein synthesis.
  • What is the function of triglycerides in organisms?
    Triglycerides store energy in fat cells.
  • What is the importance of the phosphate group in nucleotides?
    The phosphate group links nucleotides together to form nucleic acids.
  • What is the function of structural polysaccharides?
    Structural polysaccharides provide support and rigidity to cells and tissues.
  • What is the role of RNA in protein synthesis?
    RNA acts as a template and facilitator for assembling amino acids into proteins.
  • What is the function of hormones that are classified as lipids?
    Lipid hormones, such as steroids, regulate physiological processes.
  • What is the significance of the double helix structure of DNA?
    The double helix structure allows DNA to store genetic information efficiently and replicate accurately.
  • What is the function of peptide bonds in proteins?
    Peptide bonds link amino acids together to form proteins.
  • What is the role of glucose in cellular respiration?
    Glucose is a primary energy source for cellular respiration.
  • What is the function of RNA compared to DNA?
    RNA is involved in protein synthesis, while DNA stores genetic information.
  • What is the importance of biomolecules in biological systems?
    Biomolecules are essential for structure, function, energy storage, and information transfer in biological systems.