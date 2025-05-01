Introduction to Biomolecules quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 23 ) Hide definitions

What is the role of nucleic acids in heredity? Nucleic acids store and transmit genetic information from one generation to the next.

What is a macromolecule? A macromolecule is a large, complex molecule, such as a protein, nucleic acid, or polysaccharide.

What is the function of chitin in organisms? Chitin provides structural support in the exoskeletons of arthropods and cell walls of fungi.

What is the significance of the sequence of amino acids in a protein? The sequence of amino acids determines a protein's structure and function.

What is the role of cholesterol in cell membranes? Cholesterol stabilizes and maintains the fluidity of cell membranes.

What is a hydrocarbon chain and where is it found in biomolecules? A hydrocarbon chain is a chain of carbon and hydrogen atoms, commonly found in fatty acids and lipids.