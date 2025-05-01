Introduction to Cell Division quiz #5 Flashcards
Introduction to Cell Division quiz #5
What are the three main types of cell division discussed in eukaryotes and prokaryotes?
The three main types of cell division are binary fission (in prokaryotes), mitosis (in eukaryotes), and meiosis (in eukaryotes).What is the main difference between mitosis and meiosis?
Mitosis produces diploid somatic cells for growth and repair, while meiosis produces haploid gametes for sexual reproduction.What is binary fission and in which organisms does it occur?
Binary fission is a type of asexual cell division that occurs in prokaryotes, such as bacteria and archaea.What are somatic cells and how are they produced?
Somatic cells are body cells that are not involved in reproduction. They are produced by mitosis and are diploid.What are gametes and how are they produced?
Gametes are sex cells (sperm and egg) produced by meiosis. They are haploid, containing one copy of each chromosome.How does fertilization restore diploidy in sexually reproducing organisms?
Fertilization merges two haploid gametes (sperm and egg), resulting in a diploid zygote with two copies of each chromosome.How does mitosis contribute to the growth of a multicellular organism?
Mitosis allows a single-celled zygote to divide repeatedly, producing many diploid cells that form the tissues and organs of the organism.Which types of cell division are associated with asexual reproduction?
Binary fission and mitosis are associated with asexual reproduction.Which type of cell division is closely linked to sexual reproduction?
Meiosis is closely linked to sexual reproduction because it produces gametes.Why is cell division important for tissue repair?
Cell division replaces dead or damaged cells, allowing tissues to repair and renew themselves.How does binary fission differ from mitosis?
Binary fission occurs in prokaryotes and does not involve a nucleus, while mitosis occurs in eukaryotes and involves the division of the nucleus.What is the main function of meiosis in multicellular organisms?
The main function of meiosis is to produce haploid gametes for sexual reproduction.How does the chromosome number change during meiosis?
The chromosome number is halved; diploid cells produce haploid gametes.Why are the daughter cells produced by mitosis genetically identical?
They are genetically identical because they receive exact copies of the parent cell's DNA.What is the role of cell division in fetal development?
Cell division allows a single-celled zygote to grow and develop into a multicellular fetus and eventually a mature organism.How does a single-celled zygote become a multicellular organism?
Through repeated rounds of mitosis, the zygote divides to produce many cells that form the organism.Why is it important for each daughter cell to receive a complete copy of DNA?
A complete copy of DNA is necessary for the proper functioning and survival of each daughter cell.How does the process of binary fission ensure genetic consistency?
The DNA is replicated before the cell splits, so each daughter cell receives an identical copy.How does meiosis contribute to the life cycle of sexually reproducing organisms?
Meiosis produces haploid gametes, which fuse during fertilization to restore diploidy and begin a new life cycle.Why is mitosis not used to produce gametes?
Mitosis produces diploid cells, but gametes must be haploid to maintain the correct chromosome number after fertilization.How does asexual reproduction differ from sexual reproduction in terms of genetic variation?
Asexual reproduction produces genetically identical offspring, while sexual reproduction results in genetic variation.What is the main advantage of sexual reproduction?
It increases genetic diversity, which can enhance survival in changing environments.What is the role of the nucleoid in prokaryotic cell division?
The nucleoid contains the DNA, which is replicated and distributed to daughter cells during binary fission.How does cell division contribute to the maintenance of multicellular organisms?
It replaces old, damaged, or dead cells, maintaining tissue health and function.Why is it necessary for DNA to be organized before cell division?
Proper DNA organization ensures accurate distribution of genetic material to daughter cells.What is the outcome of mitosis in terms of chromosome number and genetic identity?
Mitosis produces two diploid daughter cells that are genetically identical to the parent cell.How does cell division enable organisms to grow from a single cell to trillions of cells?
Repeated rounds of cell division increase the number of cells, allowing growth and development.How does the process of fertilization relate to cell division?
Fertilization combines two haploid gametes to form a diploid zygote, which then divides by mitosis.What is the main difference in the number of parents involved in asexual versus sexual reproduction?
Asexual reproduction involves one parent, while sexual reproduction involves two parents.What is the role of cell division in replacing lost or damaged cells?
Cell division generates new cells to replace those that are lost or damaged, maintaining tissue integrity.How does meiosis contribute to genetic variation in offspring?
Meiosis introduces genetic variation through crossing over and independent assortment of chromosomes.What is the importance of DNA replication before cell division?
DNA replication ensures that each daughter cell inherits a complete and accurate set of genetic instructions.What is the difference between the cells produced by mitosis and those produced by meiosis?
Mitosis produces diploid, genetically identical somatic cells; meiosis produces haploid, genetically diverse gametes.Why is it important for gametes to be haploid?
Haploid gametes ensure that after fertilization, the resulting zygote has the correct diploid chromosome number.What would happen if cell division did not occur in multicellular organisms?
Organisms would not grow, develop, or repair tissues, and reproduction would not occur.How does cell division relate to the concept of the cell cycle?
Cell division is a key phase of the cell cycle, which includes DNA replication and cell division to produce new cells.What is the main purpose of the process of mitosis in adult organisms?
In adults, mitosis is mainly used for tissue repair and cell replacement.How does the process of binary fission begin in prokaryotic cells?
Binary fission begins with the replication of the prokaryotic cell's DNA.What is the result of the fusion of two gametes during fertilization?
The fusion of two gametes produces a diploid zygote.Why is cell division considered essential for life?
Cell division is essential for reproduction, growth, development, and tissue maintenance in all living organisms.