Introduction to Cell Division quiz #5 Flashcards

What are the three main types of cell division discussed in eukaryotes and prokaryotes? The three main types of cell division are binary fission (in prokaryotes), mitosis (in eukaryotes), and meiosis (in eukaryotes).

What is the main difference between mitosis and meiosis? Mitosis produces diploid somatic cells for growth and repair, while meiosis produces haploid gametes for sexual reproduction.

What is binary fission and in which organisms does it occur? Binary fission is a type of asexual cell division that occurs in prokaryotes, such as bacteria and archaea.

What are somatic cells and how are they produced? Somatic cells are body cells that are not involved in reproduction. They are produced by mitosis and are diploid.

What are gametes and how are they produced? Gametes are sex cells (sperm and egg) produced by meiosis. They are haploid, containing one copy of each chromosome.

How does fertilization restore diploidy in sexually reproducing organisms? Fertilization merges two haploid gametes (sperm and egg), resulting in a diploid zygote with two copies of each chromosome.