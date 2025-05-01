Introduction to Cell Division quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How does the process of mitosis differ from binary fission? Mitosis occurs in eukaryotes and involves the division of the nucleus, while binary fission occurs in prokaryotes without a nucleus.

What is the role of cell division in the development of a fetus? Cell division allows the zygote to multiply and differentiate into the various tissues and organs of the fetus.

How does the process of meiosis ensure genetic diversity in gametes? Meiosis shuffles genetic material through crossing over and independent assortment, creating unique gametes.

What is the relationship between cell division and the continuity of life? Cell division enables organisms to reproduce and pass on genetic information, ensuring the continuity of life.

Why is it important for multicellular organisms to regulate cell division? Regulation prevents uncontrolled growth, which can lead to diseases like cancer.

What is the main difference in the genetic makeup of offspring produced by asexual versus sexual reproduction? Asexual reproduction produces genetically identical offspring, while sexual reproduction produces genetically unique offspring.