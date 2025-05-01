Introduction to Cell Division quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 34 ) Hide definitions

What is the main function of the process of meiosis in animals? Meiosis produces haploid gametes (sperm and eggs) for sexual reproduction.

How does the process of cell division ensure the maintenance of chromosome number in a species? Mitosis maintains chromosome number in somatic cells, while meiosis and fertilization maintain it across generations.

What is the role of cell division in the repair of damaged tissues? Cell division produces new cells to replace those lost or damaged, aiding tissue repair.

How does the process of binary fission differ from mitosis in terms of cellular structures involved? Binary fission does not involve a nucleus, while mitosis involves the division of the nucleus.

What is the main outcome of the process of mitosis in terms of cell number and genetic content? Mitosis produces two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.

What is the main outcome of the process of meiosis in terms of cell number and genetic content? Meiosis produces four genetically unique haploid gametes.