Introduction to Cell Signaling exam Flashcards

Introduction to Cell Signaling exam
Cell Signaling
The ability for cells to produce, receive, and respond to external signals or conditions in the environment.
Ligand
A small signaling molecule that binds to a receptor to form a complex.
Receptor
A biomolecule, typically a protein, that changes shape upon ligand binding.
Reception
The first step of cell signaling where the ligand binds to the receptor.
Transduction
The second step of cell signaling involving a series of molecular interactions that convert the signal.
Cellular Response
The third step of cell signaling resulting in a physical or chemical change within the target cell.
What are the two key components required for cell signaling?
Ligands and receptors.
What happens during the reception step of cell signaling?
The ligand binds to the receptor, causing a conformational change.
What is the role of a receptor in cell signaling?
To change shape upon ligand binding and initiate a series of events within the cell.
What types of molecules can act as ligands?
Amino acids, proteins, lipids, hormones, nucleotides, dissolved gases, and neurotransmitters.
What occurs during the transduction step of cell signaling?
The extracellular signal is transformed into an intracellular response through a series of amplifications, molecular interactions, and cascades, leading to specific cellular responses.
What is the final outcome of the cellular response step?
A physical or chemical change in the target cell.
Signaling Cell
The cell that produces the ligand or signaling molecule.
Target Cell
The cell that contains the receptor and responds to the ligand.
What is the function of a signaling cell?
To produce and release the ligand that initiates cell signaling.
What is the function of a target cell?
To receive the ligand and generate a cellular response.
Conformational Change
A change in the shape of a receptor upon ligand binding.
What triggers a conformational change in a receptor?
The binding of a ligand to the receptor.
What is the significance of cell signaling in biological systems?
It allows for effective cellular communication and coordination of cellular activities.
What are the three steps of cell signaling?
Reception, transduction, and cellular response.
How does the transduction step vary between different pathways?
It involves different series of molecular interactions specific to each pathway.
What is the role of the extracellular ligand in cell signaling?
To initiate the signaling pathway by binding to the receptor.
What happens after the ligand binds to the receptor?
The receptor undergoes a conformational change, leading to transduction.
What is the end result of the transduction step?
The conversion of the external signal into a change within the cell.
What is the purpose of the cellular response in cell signaling?
To produce a specific physical or chemical change in response to the ligand.
How do cells communicate with distant cells?
Through the release and reception of ligands that travel to target cells.
What is the role of neurotransmitters in cell signaling?
To act as ligands that transmit signals between nerve cells.
What is the importance of the conformational change in the receptor?
It initiates the transduction process leading to a cellular response.
How do hormones function as ligands?
By binding to specific receptors and triggering cellular responses.