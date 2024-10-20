Skip to main content
Introduction to Cell Signaling exam Flashcards

Introduction to Cell Signaling exam
  • Cell Signaling

    The ability for cells to produce, receive, and respond to external signals or conditions in the environment.

  • Ligand

    A small signaling molecule that binds to a receptor to form a complex.

  • Receptor

    A biomolecule, typically a protein, that changes shape upon ligand binding.

  • Reception

    The first step of cell signaling where the ligand binds to the receptor.

  • Transduction

    The second step of cell signaling involving a series of molecular interactions that convert the signal.

  • Cellular Response

    The third step of cell signaling resulting in a physical or chemical change within the target cell.

  • What are the two key components required for cell signaling?

    Ligands and receptors.

  • What happens during the reception step of cell signaling?

    The ligand binds to the receptor, causing a conformational change.

  • What is the role of a receptor in cell signaling?

    To change shape upon ligand binding and initiate a series of events within the cell.

  • What types of molecules can act as ligands?

    Amino acids, proteins, lipids, hormones, nucleotides, dissolved gases, and neurotransmitters.

  • What occurs during the transduction step of cell signaling?

    The extracellular signal is transformed into an intracellular response through a series of amplifications, molecular interactions, and cascades, leading to specific cellular responses.

  • What is the final outcome of the cellular response step?

    A physical or chemical change in the target cell.

  • Signaling Cell

    The cell that produces the ligand or signaling molecule.

  • Target Cell

    The cell that contains the receptor and responds to the ligand.

  • What is the function of a signaling cell?

    To produce and release the ligand that initiates cell signaling.

  • What is the function of a target cell?

    To receive the ligand and generate a cellular response.

  • Conformational Change

    A change in the shape of a receptor upon ligand binding.

  • What triggers a conformational change in a receptor?

    The binding of a ligand to the receptor.

  • What is the significance of cell signaling in biological systems?

    It allows for effective cellular communication and coordination of cellular activities.

  • What are the three steps of cell signaling?

    Reception, transduction, and cellular response.

  • How does the transduction step vary between different pathways?

    It involves different series of molecular interactions specific to each pathway.

  • What is the role of the extracellular ligand in cell signaling?

    To initiate the signaling pathway by binding to the receptor.

  • What happens after the ligand binds to the receptor?

    The receptor undergoes a conformational change, leading to transduction.

  • What is the end result of the transduction step?

    The conversion of the external signal into a change within the cell.

  • What is the purpose of the cellular response in cell signaling?

    To produce a specific physical or chemical change in response to the ligand.

  • How do cells communicate with distant cells?

    Through the release and reception of ligands that travel to target cells.

  • What is the role of neurotransmitters in cell signaling?

    To act as ligands that transmit signals between nerve cells.

  • What is the importance of the conformational change in the receptor?

    It initiates the transduction process leading to a cellular response.

  • How do hormones function as ligands?

    By binding to specific receptors and triggering cellular responses.