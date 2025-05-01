Introduction to Cell Signaling quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are the two key components required for cell signaling? The two key components required for cell signaling are the ligand (signaling molecule) and the receptor (typically a protein that binds the ligand).

What is a receptor in cell signaling? A receptor is a biomolecule, usually a protein, that binds to a ligand and undergoes a conformational change to transmit the signal inside the cell.

What are the three main steps of cell signaling? The three main steps of cell signaling are reception (ligand binding), transduction (signal conversion through molecular interactions), and cellular response (a physical or chemical change in the cell).

What occurs during the reception step of cell signaling? During reception, the ligand binds to a specific receptor on the target cell, causing the receptor to change its shape.

What is signal transduction in cell signaling? Signal transduction is the process by which the signal from the ligand-receptor interaction is converted and relayed through a series of molecular interactions inside the cell.

What is the cellular response in cell signaling? The cellular response is the final step in cell signaling, resulting in a physical or chemical change within the target cell in response to the original signal.