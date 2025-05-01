Introduction to Cell Signaling quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How do cells ensure that only specific signals are received and acted upon? Cells express specific receptors that only bind to particular ligands, ensuring selective and appropriate responses.

What is the role of the extracellular fluid in cell signaling? The extracellular fluid serves as the medium through which ligands travel to reach target cells and their receptors.

How does a signaling molecule produced by one cell affect another cell? The signaling molecule (ligand) diffuses to the target cell, binds to its receptor, and triggers a response in that cell.

What is the importance of cell signaling in maintaining homeostasis? Cell signaling allows cells to respond to changes in their environment, helping maintain stable internal conditions (homeostasis).

How do neurotransmitters differ from hormones as ligands? Neurotransmitters typically act over short distances between nerve cells, while hormones can travel long distances through the bloodstream to reach target cells.

What is meant by a 'cellular response' in the context of cell signaling? A cellular response is the specific change in cell activity or function that occurs as a result of a signaling pathway being activated.