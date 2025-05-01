Introduction to Cell Signaling quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How do cells prevent inappropriate responses to signals? Cells use specific receptors and tightly regulated signaling pathways to ensure only appropriate responses are triggered.

What is the role of the cytoplasm in the transduction step of cell signaling? The cytoplasm contains the intracellular molecules that participate in the transduction and relay of the signal.

How do signaling pathways ensure amplification of the original signal? Signaling pathways often involve cascades where one activated molecule can activate many others, amplifying the signal.

What is the importance of ligand specificity in cell signaling? Ligand specificity ensures that only the correct signals are received and acted upon, preventing cross-talk between pathways.

How do cells integrate multiple signals from their environment? Cells can express multiple receptors and signaling pathways, allowing them to integrate and respond to various signals simultaneously.

What is the function of the target cell in cell signaling? The target cell receives the ligand and produces a specific response through its receptor and signaling pathways.