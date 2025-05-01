Introduction to Cell Signaling quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How do proteins function as both ligands and receptors in cell signaling? Proteins can serve as ligands that bind to receptors, and as receptors that bind ligands and initiate signaling pathways.

What is the role of the plasma membrane in the cellular response step of cell signaling? The plasma membrane may contain receptors or channels that participate in the cellular response to a signal.

How do cells regulate the strength of their responses to signals? Cells regulate response strength by controlling receptor expression, signal amplification, and feedback mechanisms.

What is the function of the receptor in the transduction step of cell signaling? The receptor, once activated by ligand binding, initiates the intracellular signaling cascade during transduction.

How do cells ensure that only the correct response is triggered by a ligand? Cells use specific receptors and signaling pathways to ensure that only the appropriate response is triggered by a given ligand.

What is the significance of the conformational change in the receptor during cell signaling? The conformational change is crucial for activating the receptor and initiating the intracellular signaling cascade.