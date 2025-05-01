Introduction to Cell Signaling quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 37 ) Hide definitions

How does the process of transduction convert an external signal into a cellular response? Transduction relays and amplifies the signal through a series of molecular interactions, ultimately leading to a cellular response.

What is the significance of the cellular response in the context of cell signaling? The cellular response is the final outcome that allows the cell to adapt or react to external signals.

How do nucleotides participate in cell signaling pathways? Nucleotides can act as ligands or as secondary messengers that help propagate the signal inside the cell.

What is the importance of the conformational change in the receptor during the reception step? The conformational change is necessary for activating the receptor and initiating the intracellular signaling cascade.

How do cells ensure that signals are transmitted accurately? Cells use specific ligand-receptor interactions and regulated signaling pathways to ensure accurate signal transmission.

What is the function of the signaling molecule in cell signaling? The signaling molecule (ligand) binds to the receptor and initiates the signaling process.