Introduction to Community Ecology quiz #3 Flashcards

Introduction to Community Ecology quiz #3
Introduction to Community Ecology quiz #3
What are the four main types of species interactions studied in community ecology?
The four main types of species interactions are competition, exploitation (including predation, herbivory, and parasitism), mutualism, and commensalism.What is the significance of trophic structure in community ecology?
Trophic structure describes the feeding relationships and energy flow among species in a community, which helps determine the community's organization and stability.What does the term 'community' refer to in community ecology?
A community refers to multiple populations of different species living and interacting in the same area.What aspects does community ecology study besides species interactions?
Two key concepts are the intermediate disturbance hypothesis and ecological succession.Which geographic factors are mentioned as influencing community composition?
Latitude and area are geographic factors that influence community composition.