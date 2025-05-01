Introduction to DNA-Based Technology quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How is DNA cloning achieved in the laboratory? DNA cloning is achieved by creating recombinant DNA using restriction enzymes to cut DNA and ligation enzymes to paste DNA fragments together, followed by introducing the recombinant DNA into bacteria.

What is the function of ligation enzymes in DNA technology? Ligation enzymes join or 'paste' DNA fragments together, allowing the formation of recombinant DNA molecules.

What is the purpose of PCR in DNA-based technology? PCR is used to amplify specific DNA sequences, making millions of copies for analysis or further manipulation.

What is DNA sequencing and why is it important? DNA sequencing determines the exact order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule, which is crucial for understanding genetic information and mutations.

In what way is DNA technology applied to genetically modify plants? DNA technology is used to introduce genes that confer desirable traits, such as pest resistance, into plants.

What is recombinant DNA and how is it created? Recombinant DNA is DNA formed by combining genetic material from different sources, created using restriction and ligation enzymes.