Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to DNA Cloning exam Flashcards

Back
Introduction to DNA Cloning exam
How well do you know this?
1/28
  • DNA Cloning
    The process of creating multiple identical copies of a specific DNA sequence.
  • What is the role of E. coli in DNA cloning?
    E. coli serves as a host cell for replicating the inserted DNA sequence.
  • Recombinant DNA
    A molecule containing DNA from two different sources.
  • What are bacterial plasmids?
    Small, circular DNA molecules that replicate independently from the bacterial genome.
  • Cloning Vectors
    Molecules such as plasmids that carry foreign DNA into a host cell for replication.
  • What is the purpose of cloning vectors?
    To carry a gene of interest into a host cell for replication.
  • Biochemical Reactions in DNA Cloning
    Processes used to produce DNA containing a specific sequence of interest.
  • What is the significance of recombinant DNA in genetic experiments?
    It allows for the combination of DNA from different species, facilitating genetic studies and engineering.
  • Host Cell
    A cell into which DNA is inserted for replication.
  • What is the function of a host cell in DNA cloning?
    To replicate the inserted DNA sequence through its normal replication process.
  • Gene of Interest
    A specific DNA sequence that researchers aim to clone.
  • What is a recombinant DNA molecule?
    A single molecule that has DNA from two different sources.
  • Replication
    The process by which a cell makes a copy of its DNA.
  • What are the two sources of DNA in recombinant DNA?
    Often from different species, such as bacteria and humans.
  • Bacterial Plasmid
    A small, circular DNA molecule found in bacteria used as a cloning vector.
  • What is the role of bacterial plasmids in DNA cloning?
    They serve as cloning vectors to carry foreign DNA into host cells.
  • Foreign DNA
    DNA that originates from a different organism or species.
  • What happens to the foreign DNA once it is inside the host cell?
    It is replicated by the host cell during its normal replication process.
  • Genetic Engineering
    The manipulation of an organism's genes using biotechnology.
  • What is the importance of understanding DNA cloning?
    It is essential for advancements in genetic engineering and biotechnology.
  • Replication of Recombinant DNA
    Occurs when the host cell replicates, producing copies of the recombinant DNA.
  • What is the outcome of DNA cloning?
    Multiple identical copies of the specific DNA sequence of interest.
  • Biotechnology
    The use of living systems and organisms to develop or make products.
  • What is the first step in DNA cloning?
    Producing DNA containing a specific sequence of interest through biochemical reactions.
  • Cloning with Recombinant DNA
    Using recombinant DNA molecules as cloning vectors to carry genes of interest into host cells.
  • What is the significance of bacterial plasmids in cloning?
    They are used as vectors to introduce foreign DNA into host cells for replication.
  • Host Cell Replication
    The process by which a host cell duplicates its DNA, including any inserted foreign DNA.
  • What is the role of a scientist in DNA cloning?
    To create the specific DNA molecule with the sequence of interest and insert it into a host cell.