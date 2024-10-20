Introduction to DNA Cloning exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

DNA Cloning The process of creating multiple identical copies of a specific DNA sequence.

What is the role of E. coli in DNA cloning? E. coli serves as a host cell for replicating the inserted DNA sequence.

Recombinant DNA A molecule containing DNA from two different sources.

What are bacterial plasmids? Small, circular DNA molecules that replicate independently from the bacterial genome.

Cloning Vectors Molecules such as plasmids that carry foreign DNA into a host cell for replication.

What is the purpose of cloning vectors? To carry a gene of interest into a host cell for replication.

Biochemical Reactions in DNA Cloning Processes used to produce DNA containing a specific sequence of interest.

What is the significance of recombinant DNA in genetic experiments? It allows for the combination of DNA from different species, facilitating genetic studies and engineering.

Host Cell A cell into which DNA is inserted for replication.

What is the function of a host cell in DNA cloning? To replicate the inserted DNA sequence through its normal replication process.

Gene of Interest A specific DNA sequence that researchers aim to clone.

What is a recombinant DNA molecule? A single molecule that has DNA from two different sources.

Replication The process by which a cell makes a copy of its DNA.

What are the two sources of DNA in recombinant DNA? Often from different species, such as bacteria and humans.

Bacterial Plasmid A small, circular DNA molecule found in bacteria used as a cloning vector.

What is the role of bacterial plasmids in DNA cloning? They serve as cloning vectors to carry foreign DNA into host cells.

Foreign DNA DNA that originates from a different organism or species.

What happens to the foreign DNA once it is inside the host cell? It is replicated by the host cell during its normal replication process.

Genetic Engineering The manipulation of an organism's genes using biotechnology.

What is the importance of understanding DNA cloning? It is essential for advancements in genetic engineering and biotechnology.

Replication of Recombinant DNA Occurs when the host cell replicates, producing copies of the recombinant DNA.

What is the outcome of DNA cloning? Multiple identical copies of the specific DNA sequence of interest.

Biotechnology The use of living systems and organisms to develop or make products.

What is the first step in DNA cloning? Producing DNA containing a specific sequence of interest through biochemical reactions.

Cloning with Recombinant DNA Using recombinant DNA molecules as cloning vectors to carry genes of interest into host cells.

What is the significance of bacterial plasmids in cloning? They are used as vectors to introduce foreign DNA into host cells for replication.

Host Cell Replication The process by which a host cell duplicates its DNA, including any inserted foreign DNA.