Introduction to DNA Cloning quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to DNA Cloning quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Which step of bacterial transformation occurs after a gene of interest has been isolated?
After a gene of interest has been isolated, it is inserted into a host cell, such as E. coli, for replication.What is the function of DNA ligase in the gene cloning process?
DNA ligase is used to join DNA fragments together, forming a stable recombinant DNA molecule.What is DNA cloning?
DNA cloning is the process of creating multiple identical copies of a specific DNA sequence using host cells.What role do bacterial plasmids play in DNA cloning?
Bacterial plasmids serve as cloning vectors, carrying foreign DNA into host cells for replication.What is recombinant DNA?
Recombinant DNA is a molecule containing DNA from two different sources, often from different species.How is recombinant DNA used in genetic experiments?
Recombinant DNA is used to carry a gene of interest into host cells, allowing for replication and study.What is a cloning vector?
A cloning vector is a molecule, such as a plasmid, that carries a gene of interest into a host cell.Why are host cells like E. coli used in DNA cloning?
Host cells like E. coli are used because they can replicate the inserted DNA sequence through their normal processes.What is the significance of using DNA from different species in recombinant DNA?
Using DNA from different species allows for the creation of recombinant DNA, which can be used to study genetic interactions and functions.How does DNA cloning contribute to biotechnology?
DNA cloning allows for the replication and study of specific DNA sequences, advancing genetic engineering and biotechnology.