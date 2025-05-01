Introduction to DNA Cloning quiz #3 Flashcards

What is recombinant DNA and how are bacterial plasmids used in DNA cloning?
Recombinant DNA is a molecule that contains DNA from two different sources, often from different species. Bacterial plasmids, which are small circular DNA molecules, are used as cloning vectors to carry foreign DNA into host cells for replication.
What is DNA cloning?
DNA cloning is the process of creating many identical copies of a specific DNA sequence using host cells like E. coli.
What role do host cells play in DNA cloning?
Host cells, such as E. coli, replicate the inserted DNA sequence, producing multiple identical copies of the DNA.
What is a cloning vector?
A cloning vector is a molecule, such as a plasmid, that can carry a gene of interest into a host cell.
Why are plasmids suitable as cloning vectors?
Plasmids are small, circular DNA molecules that replicate independently from the bacterial genome, making them ideal for carrying and replicating foreign DNA.
What happens to recombinant DNA once it is inside a host cell?
Once inside a host cell, recombinant DNA is replicated as the cell divides, producing many copies of the DNA.
Give an example of two sources that can be combined to make recombinant DNA.
An example is combining bacterial plasmid DNA with a human gene to create recombinant DNA.
Why is understanding DNA cloning important in biotechnology?
Understanding DNA cloning is essential for genetic engineering and biotechnology because it allows scientists to replicate and study specific genes or DNA sequences.