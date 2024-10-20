Introduction to DNA Replication exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (28)
Origin of Replication
Specific set of DNA sequences where DNA replication begins.
What is the function of helicase in DNA replication?
Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between the nucleotide base pairs.
Semi-conservative replication
A process where each of the two new DNA molecules contains one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.
What role do single-strand binding proteins play in DNA replication?
They stabilize the unwound DNA strands and prevent them from reannealing.
How many origins of replication do prokaryotic chromosomes typically have?
Prokaryotic chromosomes typically have a single origin of replication.
What is the main function of DNA Polymerase III in prokaryotes?
DNA Polymerase III synthesizes new DNA strands using the old strands as templates.
Bidirectional replication
DNA replication that proceeds in both directions from the origin of replication.
What is the function of DNA ligase in DNA replication?
DNA ligase covalently joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand.
What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic origins of replication?
Prokaryotic chromosomes have a single origin of replication, while eukaryotic chromosomes have multiple origins.
DNA Polymerase I
An enzyme in prokaryotes that replaces RNA primers with DNA.
Replication Bubble
A region where the DNA has unwound and replication is occurring, containing two replication forks.
What is the significance of semi-conservative replication?
It ensures genetic continuity by producing two identical DNA molecules, each with one old and one new strand.
Okazaki Fragments
Short DNA fragments synthesized on the lagging strand during DNA replication.
