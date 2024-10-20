Skip to main content
Introduction to DNA Replication exam Flashcards

Introduction to DNA Replication exam
  • Origin of Replication

    Specific set of DNA sequences where DNA replication begins.

  • What is the function of helicase in DNA replication?

    Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between the nucleotide base pairs.

  • Semi-conservative replication

    A process where each of the two new DNA molecules contains one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.

  • What role do single-strand binding proteins play in DNA replication?

    They stabilize the unwound DNA strands and prevent them from reannealing.

  • How many origins of replication do prokaryotic chromosomes typically have?

    Prokaryotic chromosomes typically have a single origin of replication.

  • What is the main function of DNA Polymerase III in prokaryotes?

    DNA Polymerase III synthesizes new DNA strands using the old strands as templates.

  • Bidirectional replication

    DNA replication that proceeds in both directions from the origin of replication.

  • What is the function of DNA ligase in DNA replication?

    DNA ligase covalently joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand.

  • What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic origins of replication?

    Prokaryotic chromosomes have a single origin of replication, while eukaryotic chromosomes have multiple origins.

  • DNA Polymerase I

    An enzyme in prokaryotes that replaces RNA primers with DNA.

  • Replication Bubble

    A region where the DNA has unwound and replication is occurring, containing two replication forks.

  • What is the function of single-strand binding proteins (SSBs)?

    SSBs bind to single-stranded DNA to prevent reannealing and degradation.

  • What is the significance of semi-conservative replication?

    It ensures genetic continuity by producing two identical DNA molecules, each with one old and one new strand.

  • Okazaki Fragments

    Short DNA fragments synthesized on the lagging strand during DNA replication.

  • What is the role of primase in DNA replication?

    Primase synthesizes RNA primers to initiate DNA synthesis.

  • What is the function of DNA Polymerase I in prokaryotes?

    It replaces RNA primers with DNA during replication.

  • What is the function of DNA ligase?

    It joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand to create a continuous DNA strand.

  • Single-strand binding proteins (SSBs)

    Proteins that bind to and stabilize single-stranded DNA during replication.

