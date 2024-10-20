Introduction to DNA Replication quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the role of enzymes in the DNA replication process?
Enzymes play crucial roles in DNA replication, including unwinding the DNA helix, stabilizing single strands, synthesizing new DNA strands, and joining Okazaki fragments.
Where does DNA unwinding begin?
DNA unwinding begins at the origin of replication, where specific proteins bind to initiate the process.
Which enzyme is responsible for creating a primer that allows the DNA replication process to start?
The enzyme primase is responsible for creating RNA primers that provide a starting point for DNA synthesis.
Why is the new DNA strand complementary to the 3' to 5' strands assembled in short segments?
The new DNA strand is assembled in short segments, known as Okazaki fragments, on the lagging strand because DNA polymerase can only synthesize DNA in the 5' to 3' direction.
Why do you think the eukaryotic DNA requires multiple origins of replication?
Eukaryotic DNA requires multiple origins of replication to efficiently replicate its larger and more complex genome within a reasonable time frame.
Which statement about DNA replication is false? A) DNA replication is semi-conservative. B) DNA polymerase synthesizes DNA in the 3' to 5' direction. C) Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix. D) DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments.
B) DNA polymerase synthesizes DNA in the 3' to 5' direction.
Where does DNA replication take place in eukaryotic cells?
DNA replication takes place in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.
Which statement about DNA replication is correct? A) DNA replication is conservative. B) DNA replication occurs in the cytoplasm. C) DNA replication is semi-conservative. D) DNA replication does not require enzymes.
C) DNA replication is semi-conservative.
Which statement about the DNA replication process in prokaryotes is true? A) Prokaryotes have multiple origins of replication. B) Prokaryotic DNA replication is bidirectional. C) Prokaryotic DNA replication occurs in the nucleus. D) Prokaryotic DNA replication does not require enzymes.
B) Prokaryotic DNA replication is bidirectional.
How does semi-conservative replication help prevent mutations during DNA replication?
Semi-conservative replication helps prevent mutations by using each original strand as a template, ensuring accurate base pairing and reducing errors.
What catalyzes DNA synthesis?
DNA polymerase catalyzes DNA synthesis by adding nucleotides to the growing DNA strand.
What is the first step in DNA replication?
The first step in DNA replication is the unwinding of the DNA double helix at the origin of replication.
How is lateral gene transfer different from the gene duplication that occurs during cell division?
Lateral gene transfer involves the transfer of genes between different species, while gene duplication during cell division involves copying genes within the same organism.
Which of the following enzymes creates a primer for DNA polymerase? A) Helicase B) Primase C) DNA ligase D) Topoisomerase
B) Primase
What is the complementary base sequence of the DNA strand if the template strand reads TTGCACG?
The complementary base sequence is AACGTGC.
What is the result of DNA replication?
The result of DNA replication is two identical DNA molecules, each containing one original and one new strand.
Which of the following statements about DNA synthesis is true? A) DNA synthesis occurs in the 3' to 5' direction. B) DNA synthesis requires a primer. C) DNA synthesis does not require enzymes. D) DNA synthesis occurs in the cytoplasm.
B) DNA synthesis requires a primer.
What are the products of semiconservative replication for a double-stranded DNA molecule?
The products are two double-stranded DNA molecules, each with one original and one new strand.
Which of the following components is not involved during the formation of the replication fork? A) Helicase B) DNA polymerase C) Primase D) Topoisomerase
B) DNA polymerase
When does DNA replication occur in a eukaryotic cell?
DNA replication occurs during the S phase of the cell cycle in a eukaryotic cell.
What is the function of topoisomerase?
Topoisomerase relieves supercoiling ahead of the replication fork by cutting and rejoining the DNA strands.
Which of the following statements about Okazaki fragments in E. coli is true? A) They are synthesized continuously. B) They are synthesized on the leading strand. C) They are joined by DNA ligase. D) They do not require a primer.
C) They are joined by DNA ligase.
What can explain the remarkably high fidelity for DNA replication?
The high fidelity of DNA replication is due to the proofreading ability of DNA polymerases and the complementary base pairing mechanism.
Which direction will the DNA travel towards during replication?
DNA replication proceeds in the 5' to 3' direction.
When during the cell cycle is a cell's DNA replicated?
A cell's DNA is replicated during the S phase of the cell cycle.